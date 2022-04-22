Street Artist Adds Eye-Mazing Murals With Detailed Reflections of the City

A UK-based artist known as My Dog Sighs creates stunning murals that will make you look twice. For several years now, they have been adding realistic paintings of eyes onto walls across England. Each blue, green, and purple iris contains a mysterious reflection that tells a story.

One of their most recent projects was completed in Plymouth, depicting a single large eye with feathery long lashes and an emerald green center. Not only is the eye so detailed you can make out a shimmer along the waterline and shadows near the crease of skin, but it also features another image inside the iris itself. My Dog Sighs painted a reflection that covers over half the eye, depicting a blue sky, ocean, and a tall, abstract sculpture in the center.

“Like our thumbprint, every iris has its own unique pattern and when you look into someone’s eyes, you can see a story reflected back,” My Dog Sighs explains. “So for me, it was about trying to, maybe capture a little bit of the essence of Plymouth. And I know, the Sir Antony Gormley sculpture on the front is controversial, but I think if it’s getting people talking, and that’s a really good thing. So I’ve hidden that inside the reflection of the eye.” The contemporary cast-iron statue was installed on Plymouth's West Hoe in 2021 at a cost of more than £700,000 (about $914,235); many locals have complained about its appearance and exorbitant cost. Even so, its addition adds to the iconic ocean view of the English coastal town.

Scroll down to see more spectacular murals by My Dog Sighs.

UK-based artist My Dog Sighs added a realistic eye mural to a wall in Plymouth, England.

It features a detailed blue iris with a reflection of the coastal town.

Take a look at some of their other eye-mazing murals that are scattered across the UK.

