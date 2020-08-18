A meme is what inspired makeup artist Mimi Choi to paint one of her mind-bending masterpieces on skin. Choi, like many of us, has seen the “hot dogs or legs?” challenge that’s been present on the internet for years. (If you’re unfamiliar, you have to determine if you’re looking at a picture of someone’s thighs or two hot dogs.) “I woke up one day and looked at my bent legs and thought they looked like hot dogs,” Choi tells My Modern Met, “so I decided to paint it!”

Using a variety of makeup products like a conventional set of paints, Choi conjured a lifelike hotdog on her legs. The creation will make you do a double-take. She applied shading to the bun and even the ketchup and mustard swirled on top. The result looks like a real hotdog that you could enjoy on the boardwalk. This amount of awe-inspiring detail might seem like it took all day, but Choi called the project a “fun short painting session” that only took two and a half hours in total.

The hotdog on her leg isn’t the only body art that Choi has painted. From sushi to fruit to McDonald’s French fries, she is able to convincingly create all sorts of food on skin. Scroll down to see more of her awesome illusion painting and then follow her on Instagram for more.

Makeup artist Mimi Choi uses her body as a platter for her food-inspired optical illusion body art.

Choi gives a peek into the process of painting on her body.

