Meticulously Handcrafted Miniature Tea Sets Made Entirely of Polymer Clay

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. You're looking at miniature dinnerware made of polymer clay, handcrafted by a South Korean artisan known as Clay Zoo. By using white and blue clay that is folded on itself to create realistic ceramic patterns, the artist constructs a tiny tea set with a teapot and mugs, as well as a variety of bowls and serving platters.

Each piece is skillfully handmade from a meticulously designed clay cane. Clay Zoo achieves this level of detail by repeatedly rolling the polymer clay into thin rods, and then cutting and arranging the multicolored pieces until they resemble the design that the artist is looking for. And if you aren’t a fan of the finished product of the blue and white tea set, there are plenty of other designs to choose from on their channel.

The clay artist shares their step-by-step process for anyone to follow along. Clay Zoo’s YouTube channel, which has over 500 videos in its catalog, is a treasure trove of tutorials for working with polymer clay. In addition to creating dish sets, the artist also shares how to make flowers and character faces, including notable figures from Japanese franchises like Sanrio and Pokémon.

Scroll down to see some of the artist's most beloved polymer clay creations. To stay up to date on new works, you can follow Clay Zoo on YouTube and Instagram.

South Korean artist Clay Zoo is known for handcrafting miniature polymer clay creations.

The artist shares step-by-step tutorials for a variety of designs.

In addition to tiny tea sets that mimic fine china, Clay Zoo creates polymer clay canes and sculptures of beloved pop culture characters.

Clay Zoo: YouTube | Instagram

h/t: [The Kid Should See This]

Related Articles:

Crafter Slices Blocks of Polymer Clay to Reveal Vibrant Patterns Hiding Within

Adorable Clay Sculptures Are Macarons With Tiny Shiba Inus Tucked Inside

10 Best Modeling Clays for Sculptors of All Skill Levels