Home / Art / Sculpture

Adorable Clay Sculptures Are Macarons With Tiny Shiba Inus Tucked Inside

By Margherita Cole on September 11, 2022
Shiba Inu Macaron Sculptures by Pobot

With clay, creative folks can construct forms that are realistic, fantastical, or a bit of both. One artist makes miniature sculptures that merge stylized animals with delectable desserts. Though they're not actually edible, it's easy to appreciate their cuteness.

Known as Pobot on Twitter, the Japanese creative's latest project features tiny Shiba Inu dogs that are sandwiched inside fake green macarons. Each of these miniature pups is crafted in an exaggerated round shape with small wide-set eyes and little oval paws that enhance their charm. Though their size isn't immediately apparent, Pobot shows just how small these individual artworks are by picking one up between their thumb and forefinger.

Shiba Inus aren't the only animals that inspire tiny sculptures by this artist. Some of Pobot's other works depict whales, dogs, bears, and other creatures that are all rendered with the same kawaii appearance which makes them so endearing to look at.

You can keep up to date with Pobot's latest creations by following them on Twitter.

Japanese artist Pobot (@CocoGfj) created miniature clay sculptures of Shiba Inu macarons.

Shiba Inu Macaron Sculptures by Pobot

Pobot's other sculptures also depict tiny animals, like whales and dogs.

Clay Sculptures by PobotClay Sculptures by PobotClay Sculptures by PobotClay Sculptures by PobotClay Sculptures by PobotPobot: Twitter
h/t: [grape]

All images via Pobot.

Related Articles:

Playful Balloon Sculptures Inflated Within Wire Forms Mimic Ancient Venus Figurines

Sweet Shop Reimagines Traditional Japanese Dessert as Sparkling Milky Way Bites

Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Discarded Books Find a Second Life as Flora Sculptures Sprout From Pages
World’s Tallest Statue Is a 600-Foot Homage to the Man Who Unified India
Ai Weiwei Unveils Thought-Provoking Cage Installation Commenting on Refugees in Europe
Playful Balloon Sculptures Inflated Within Wire Forms Mimic Ancient Venus Figurines
Hypnotic Ceramic Sculptures Juggle Soothing Circles in Nested Shells
Tiny Octopus Sculptures Transform Tea Sets Into Fantastical Settings Under the Sea

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Connects With Family History by Building Cardboard Sculptures That Look Like Wood
Red Statues of Putin Riding a Tank Pop Up in Parks Around the World
Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages
Contemplative Sculptures Capture the Essence of Creatures in the Animal Kingdom
Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures
Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.