While some artists love to express themselves on large-scale canvases, others prefer the meticulous process of creating miniature art. Mexico-based artist Carolina Torres uses a needle and thread to craft tiny landscape embroidery designs that feature a surprising amount of detail. From mountainscapes to meadows, each colorful, hand-stitched scene is displayed inside miniature ornate frames that look like they belong in a doll house.

Using a variety of embroidery stitches, Torres creates tiny textured landscapes that feature clouds, trees, flowers, and more. “What I like the most about creating embroidered landscapes is seeing how the pieces come to life, stitch by stitch,” Torres tells My Modern Met. “I love creating unique, colorful, and vibrant pieces that remind us of the power and beauty of nature.” She adds, “My art is definitely a tribute to it.”

Although each piece is rendered in thread, Torres’ embroidery designs look like tiny landscape paintings from afar. Each stitch is like a painter’s brushstroke, and the colors appear to blend into soft gradients as if they were pigments. This illusion is made even more real when they are paired with the ornate, golden frames. We can totally imagine Torres’ collection in a miniature gallery!

Check out some of Torres’ latest embroidered landscapes below and buy your own from her collection on Etsy.

Artist Carolina Torres crafts miniature embroidered landscapes that are full of colorful details.

Each piece is a little reminder of the beauty of nature.

Carolina Torres: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carolina Torres.

