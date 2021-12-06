Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Miniature Embroidered Landscapes Look like Tiny Doll House Paintings

By Emma Taggart on December 6, 2021
Miniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina Torres

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

While some artists love to express themselves on large-scale canvases, others prefer the meticulous process of creating miniature art. Mexico-based artist Carolina Torres uses a needle and thread to craft tiny landscape embroidery designs that feature a surprising amount of detail. From mountainscapes to meadows, each colorful, hand-stitched scene is displayed inside miniature ornate frames that look like they belong in a doll house.

Using a variety of embroidery stitches, Torres creates tiny textured landscapes that feature clouds, trees, flowers, and more. “What I like the most about creating embroidered landscapes is seeing how the pieces come to life, stitch by stitch,” Torres tells My Modern Met. “I love creating unique, colorful, and vibrant pieces that remind us of the power and beauty of nature.” She adds, “My art is definitely a tribute to it.”

Although each piece is rendered in thread, Torres’ embroidery designs look like tiny landscape paintings from afar. Each stitch is like a painter’s brushstroke, and the colors appear to blend into soft gradients as if they were pigments. This illusion is made even more real when they are paired with the ornate, golden frames. We can totally imagine Torres’ collection in a miniature gallery!

Check out some of Torres’ latest embroidered landscapes below and buy your own from her collection on Etsy.

Artist Carolina Torres crafts miniature embroidered landscapes that are full of colorful details.

Miniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina Torres

Each piece is a little reminder of the beauty of nature.

Miniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresMiniature Landscape Embroidery by Carolina TorresCarolina Torres: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carolina Torres.

Related Articles:

Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color

3D Landscape Embroidery Captures Colorful Aerial Views of Rural England

Embroidery Artist Mimics Lush Forest Landscapes Through Brilliant Stitching Techniques

Embroidery Artist “Paints” Expressive Landscapes Using a Needle and Thread

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Embroidery Artist Combines Space and Flowers in Surreal Dreamscapes That You’ll Want to Visit
Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado
Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits
How to Customize Your Favorite Cap by Decorating It With Embroidery
25+ Free Cross-Stitch Patterns That You Can Start Sewing Right Now
Learn How to Cross-Stitch and Create Your Own Embroidered Pixel Designs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Brilliant Embroideries Capture the Expansive Beauty of the Aurora Borealis in Small Hoops
Embroidery Artist Immortalizes Ultrasound Photos by Perfectly Recreating Them With Thread
Artist Embroiders Beautiful Dried Flower Arrangements Directly Onto Tulle
Get Looped Into Stitching When You Learn About the Embroidery Hoop
Amazing Embroidery of a Bird Capturing a Fish Is So Detailed It Looks Like a Photo
10 Punch Needle Embroidery Kits and Patterns To Try

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.