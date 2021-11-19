Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort

There are few places as tranquil as the desert. With hot, dry air and an untouched landscape as far as the eye can see, the world seems to come into focus among the sand and rocks. The Miraval Resort in Tuscan, Arizona, helps to facilitate this magical feeling with its luxury resort that centers on relaxation and wellness. Combining place with purpose, guests craft one-of-a-kind wellness stays based on what they’d like to achieve while staying at Miraval, from mental wellbeing to fitness and beyond.

Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met, had the pleasure of staying at Miraval Arizona over a long weekend. “Miraval Arizona is an incredibly special resort where the focus is on healing, learning, and relaxing,” he shares. “What sets it apart is the vast amount of activities, classes, and spa treatments. Before arriving, guests create a detailed itinerary based on their interests and goals for their stay.”

Get to know Miraval Arizona by learning about the accommodations and grounds as well as some of the highlights that Eugene experienced during his time there.

Discover Where You’ll Stay at Miraval Arizona

Miraval is an inclusive destination resort, meaning that you won’t need to leave the property during your stay. The comfortable accommodations feature a range of casita-style rooms, suites, villas, and retreats. Each is clad in soothing earth tones and meant for mindfulness; this includes a meditation cushion, guided meditation channels, and “cloud-like” bedding for a restful night’s sleep.

Depending on the number of people you’re traveling with, some living arrangements are larger than others. The Native Spirit Room, for instance, is ideal for smaller parties. It’s part of a cluster of casita-style buildings connected by outdoor pathways that take you through the desert landscape.

But if you need something larger, there are suites that include fireplaces and expansive terraces with clear views of the scenery. For the ultimate escape, look no further than one of Miraval Arizona’s villas. Only a few exist on the property and are meant to “blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.” They feature unobstructed views of the Santa Catalina mountains and contain a gourmet kitchen, plunge pool, private art collections, and more.

Highlighted Activities

Beyond the gorgeous rooms are grounds that support the numerous activities that Miraval Arizona hosts. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure in terms of things to do, but a helpful place to start is to decide what you’d like to get out of your trip. Are you looking to reconnect with yourself or your loved ones? Interested in hiking and other forms of fitness? Or, maybe you are trying to move forward in the face of grief. Whatever the case may be, Miraval has an itinerary for you.

“Many people that I encountered at the resort had a transformative experience,” Eugene says. “Whether they were seeking to learn and grow, or cope with some sort of life event, Miraval Arizona provided the perfect serene environment.”

Here were some of the highlights for Eugene during his time at Miraval Arizona.

Aroma Essence Yoga

Aroma Flow, as it’s known, combines the benefits of yoga with aromatherapy. During the session, essential oils are applied and diffused with corresponding yoga poses. “Spending time practicing yoga set amongst a beautiful Sonoran desert background was both physically and mentally expansive,” Eugene says.

Just Cook For Me

Great for foodies, Just Cook for Me is a fun way to sample cuisines from Miraval’s talented chefs. “Watching the chef meticulously prepare a four-course meal was like watching a TV show in real life,” Eugene recalls. “The delicious food paired with delectable wines was beyond excellent and the group event was both fun and memorable.”

Miraval Outback Hike

Hiking in the desert is one of the great joys of experiencing the landscape. The Miraval Outback Hike invites you to start the day with a two-hour trek that has an overall elevation gain of 200 to 300 feet, over the course of three to four miles. “Nothing beats being out in nature and a sunrise hike in the Sonoran desert was breathtakingly beautiful,” Eugene shares. “Learning about the different cacti was interesting and the informative guides did a great job leading the way and sharing their local experiences.”

Sacred Sounds Massage

“No trip to Miraval Arizona would be complete without a visit to their world-class spa,” Eugene says. “Explore all your senses with the Sacred Sounds massage, which is sure to put you in the right state of mind.” The service combines the benefits of aromatherapy breathwork, vibrational sound therapy, and a full-body relaxation massage.

Elements of Healing

The Elements of Healing is an intimate group workshop led by Rae Jessie that's all about energy—balancing it and realigning your emotional states. At the end of the session, she receives “personal messages” that are given to you through her. “Not having any experience with spiritual mediums,” Eugene notes, “Rae Jessie expanded our minds and the strong connections that she established with our group was thought-provoking and something that we couldn’t stop talking about for days.”

Ready to book your stay at Miraval Arizona? Head to the website to learn more—including its other locations in Austin, Texas, and the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Miraval Resorts.

