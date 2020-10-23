The annual Miss Mexico competition has a spectacular category that is an indisputable showstopper. Known as the “traditional outfits” presentation, contestants rock designer-made, artistic representations of the country's customary clothing. The ensembles are nothing short of incredible and feature sculptural headdresses, fully painted skirts, and, in some cases, woven sandals worn as accents on a dress and as a crown.

Each outfit showcases an expert level of craft with elements that meld traditional and contemporary styles. Each contestant models these garments in a thematic photoshoot. One of the most dramatic and awe-inspiring presentations from Miss Mexico 2020 is worn by Georgina Villanueva, aka Miss Guanajuato. Her look is called María Catrina, and it references traditional “marías” (rag dolls) that are arranged on the black skirt. “The marías are known worldwide, and the design shows two traditions of Mexico, as its name indicates the catrinas, allusive to death, and the marías,” Miss Mexico explains. “The black color means mourning, power, elegance… the makeup was an inspiration from the skulls and traditional hairstyles of our beautiful women.”

Scroll down for more traditional outfits, and look for the winner of Miss Mexico 2020 to be announced on October 31, 2020.

Miss Mexico 2020

