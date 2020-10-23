Home / Design / Style

Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits

By Sara Barnes on October 23, 2020
Miss Guanajuato, Georgina Villanueva

The annual Miss Mexico competition has a spectacular category that is an indisputable showstopper. Known as the “traditional outfits” presentation, contestants rock designer-made, artistic representations of the country's customary clothing. The ensembles are nothing short of incredible and feature sculptural headdresses, fully painted skirts, and, in some cases, woven sandals worn as accents on a dress and as a crown.

Each outfit showcases an expert level of craft with elements that meld traditional and contemporary styles. Each contestant models these garments in a thematic photoshoot. One of the most dramatic and awe-inspiring presentations from Miss Mexico 2020 is worn by Georgina Villanueva, aka Miss Guanajuato. Her look is called María Catrina, and it references traditional “marías” (rag dolls) that are arranged on the black skirt. “The marías are known worldwide, and the design shows two traditions of Mexico, as its name indicates the catrinas, allusive to death, and the marías,” Miss Mexico explains. “The black color means mourning, power, elegance… the makeup was an inspiration from the skulls and traditional hairstyles of our beautiful women.”

Scroll down for more traditional outfits, and look for the winner of Miss Mexico 2020 to be announced on October 31, 2020.

The Miss Mexico 2020 competition has spectacular ensembles in its “traditional outfits” presentation.

Miss Mexico Competition 2020

Miss Guerrero, Isabel Ruíz

Miss Mexico Competition 2020

Miss Chiapas, Rocío Carrillo

Miss Estado De México, Perla Franco

Miss Colima, Daniela Ramírez

Miss Hidalgo, Jaqueline Gómez

Miss Mexico Competition 2020

Miss Chihuahua, Isela Serrano

Miss Michoacán, Karolina Vidales

Miss Sinaloa, Elizabeth Vidaña

Miss Campeche, Jennifer Álvarez

Miss Veracruz, Andrea Munguía

Miss Nayarit, Blessing Chukwu

Miss Sonora, Ayram Ortíz

Miss Mexico Competition 2020

Miss Baja California Sur, Diana Ramírez

Miss Quintana Roo, Regina González

Miss Oaxaca, Sabrina Góngora

Miss Mexico Competition 2020

Miss Ciudad De México, Jéssica Farjat

Miss Mexico: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Miss Mexico.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.