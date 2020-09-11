Mattel Releases ‘Day of the Dead’ Barbie Doll To Celebrate Mexico’s ‘Dia de Muertos’

When Mattel released its first Día de los Muertos-inspired Barbie doll in 2019, it was a huge hit and instantly sold out. This year, the toy manufacturer is celebrating the Mexican “Day of the Dead” again, with a brand-new doll that’s just as beautiful as the last.

“My hope for these dolls is that they're able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration,” says the doll’s designer, Javier Meabe. “The Dia de Muertos celebration is very important because it honors and pays respect to family and friends that are no longer with us.” The stunning Barbie celebrates the tradition and culture of Mexican people, allowing them to see themselves in her.

Meabe wanted to make sure that the second version of the Dia de Muertos Barbie doll was just as special as the first, so he spent a lot of time considering the small details. “Research is always the first thing I do before putting my pencil on paper,” he reveals. “So, I looked at new elements that we could introduce to the second doll. Adding new textures, fabrics, flowers, and a new dress silhouette were ways to introduce the new elements to the second doll while still keeping traditional elements that are important to the Dia de Muertos celebration.”

The new Dia De Muertos doll features a face painted with a charming calavera design (“calavera” is Spanish for “skull”), as well as a crown of roses and marigolds in her hair. Marigolds are especially significant in the Dia de Muertos tradition. With their vibrant color and strong scent, they are believed to help guide spirits to the altars built for them by their loved ones.

Perhaps the most stand-out feature of this limited edition doll is her extravagant, blush-colored lace dress. It features tiny pearlescent embellishments and opens slightly at the front to reveal a second layer of patterned fabric, embroidered with floral and skeletal motifs. She certainly captures the vibrant energy of the Mexican holiday.

Check out the Dia De Muertos Barbie doll below and buy your own from the Barbie website.

Want to know more about Dia De Muertos traditions? Here’s how Mexico celebrates its annual “Day of the Dead.”

Mattel just released a new “Day of the Dead” Barbie Doll for 2020.

The new Dia De Muertos Doll celebrates the Mexican holiday and honors tradition with thoughtful details.

Here's the Dia de Muertos doll from 2019, which was a huge hit!

Mattel plans to make a new Mexico-inspired doll every year.

