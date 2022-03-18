Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

33 Men Represent Their Country’s National Dress in Male Beauty Pageant

By Margherita Cole on March 18, 2022
Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Vietnam

After a two-year hiatus, the Mister Global all-male beauty pageant has returned with new contestants from around the world. In the 7th rendition of this unique competition, men from 33 different countries travel to Mahasarakham, Thailand, to compete for the title of “Mister Global.” Similar to female beauty pageants, this event is made up of several different events—the most anticipated of which is the “National Costume” segment, where each competitor wears an outfit that represents his home country.

Photographer David Ryo returned for this year's competition to capture the array of colorful and imaginative costumes in a series of portrait photographs. The openness of the concept allows for huge diversity in style. While some men wear ensembles that resemble historic costumes from their country, others show off outfits that are designed with a modern flair in mind.

The five winners of this category were Indonesia, Nigeria, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Indonesia's representative wore a striking animal-inspired outfit with tiger-like paws on the man's hands and feet, a tail, and numerous gold jewelry details. Nigeria and Sri Lanka both featured bright red costumes with feathered details; similarly, Ecuador sported an exquisite cape with a colorful print as well as a peacock-feathered headdress with a lion face in front. Lastly, the USA costume derives its inspiration from the Statue of Liberty and the American flag, with a large spiked collar and a red, blue, and silver set of wings.

21-year old Spain representative, Miguel Ángel Lucas, who is training to become a firefighter in Madrid, won the top prize. As the new Mister Global, he will become a Global Goodwill Ambassador and take on environmental and charitable projects.

Scroll down to see all 33 amazing costumes from this year's pageant.

Mister Global—a male beauty pageant—has returned after a 2-year hiatus.

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Venezuela

33 men from 33 different countries entered the competition.

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Switzerland

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Myanmar

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Czechia

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Cambodia

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Brazil

They each wore a “national costume” that reflects their country.

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Malaysia

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Panama

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Spain

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

South Korea

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Dominican Republic

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

South Africa

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

France

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Puerto Rico

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Cuba

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Laos

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Peru

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Japan

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Thailand

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Macau

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Hong Kong

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

India

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

United Kingdom

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Romania

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Mexico

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Bolivia

The winners of 2022 were Indonesia, Nigeria, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, and USA.

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Indonesia

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Nigeria

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Ecuador

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

Sri Lanka

Mister Global Beauty Pageant National Costumes

USA

Mister Global: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
David Ryo: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Buzzfeed, Neotorama]

All images via David Ryo and Mister Global.

