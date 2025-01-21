Mom Dog Carries Her Hypothermic Pup in Her Mouth All the Way to the Veterinarian Clinic To Get Help

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Petlican (@petlican)

Dogs are incredibly smart creatures, especially when it comes to matters of life and death. A mom dog recently caught on video in Turkey is the perfect example of this. The pooch was seen carrying her hypothermic puppy in her mouth to bring it to the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic in Istanbul, where the little dog was immediately treated by doctors in order to save its life.

It all started when a good samaritan spotted a lonely and sick pooch, which happened to be one of the mom dog's pups. As though she was fully aware that little doggies could get help at the vet, she grabbed her other pup, which was hypothermic, and carried it to the veterinarian's doorstep.

“Yesterday was a day when the saying ‘Living is a hope' came to life,” the veterinarian team wrote on Instagram. “This beautiful mother dog asked for help from our clinic with her puppy that was about to freeze to death in its mouth… Our struggle to keep the puppy alive started when we realized that the puppy's heart was beating.”

The vets allowed the concerned mom dog to be by her puppies' side as they were treated. It is reported that the mom dog also brought in a third puppy, which sadly didn't survive. Veterinarian Baturay Oğan told The Dodo that it appears that she had given birth a few weeks before, but someone had taken her away to get her spayed, causing the puppies to become hypothermic, as mom wasn't around to keep them warm.

To keep the mom dog and her pups—the two surviving dogs from a litter of six—safe from the cold and danger, the clinic has announced that they'll take care of them. “Their health is good now,” Oğan said. “Their mother is in good condition. She is a bit weak, but we feed her intensively. The mother dog and the puppies are staying with us.”

Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic in Istanbul works hard every day to treat pets in need of healthcare.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Pet Dünyası Veteriner Kliniği (@petdunyasiveteriner)

Though they often treat dogs, they recently saved the life of a pup and its very special mother.

Watch as the loving mom dog carries her hypothermic puppy to the clinic to save it from freezing to death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beylikdüzü Alfa Veteriner (@beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner)

Beylikdüzü Alfa Veteriner: Instagram

Related Articles :

Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Man and His Dog From Sinking Sailboat During Hurricane Helene

Letting Your Dog Sniff on Walks Calms Them and Helps Them Learn About Their Environment

College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Gets Choked up While Honoring Late Service Dog Ben on Live TV