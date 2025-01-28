Home / Animals / Dogs

Stray Dog Unintentionally Makes History as First To Cross New Romania-Hungary Border

By Emma Taggart on January 28, 2025

On January 1, Romania and Hungary became full members of the European Schengen Area, allowing passport-free travel and trade across member states. The milestone was celebrated with the opening of a new checkpoint barrier at the Romania-Hungary border in Petea. However, the event recently gained viral attention thanks to an unexpected participant. A video captured a stray dog casually becoming the first to cross into Romania from Hungary, stealing the show and earning applause from the border guards.

The intrepid pooch timed its entrance into Romania flawlessly, strolling through just as the checkpoint barrier lifted. One border guard started clapping, and soon the rest joined in, celebrating the now-famous dog. The clip is made even more amusing by the dog's response—slightly confused but completely unbothered.

The video offers a glimpse into the lighthearted sense of humor shared between Romania and Hungary, as well as the region’s respect and affection for the many stray dogs that roam the area. According to PETA UK, there are an estimated 500,000 to over 600,000 stray dogs in Romania—more than any other European country. And in Hungary, there are more than 500,000 strays, according to Help Hungarian Dogs.

Many people online shared their thoughts on the video. One person wrote, “The dog crossed the border to have a fresh start in another country.” Another joked, “Dog is thinking ‘I did good today but I don’t know why.’” For those who appreciate a good pun, one Redditor added, “Now he can freely Roam-inia there.”

Source: Plastilina Foto

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
