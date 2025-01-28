Stray Dog Unintentionally Makes History as First To Cross New Romania-Hungary Border

On January 1, Romania and Hungary became full members of the European Schengen Area, allowing passport-free travel and trade across member states. The milestone was celebrated with the opening of a new checkpoint barrier at the Romania-Hungary border in Petea. However, the event recently gained viral attention thanks to an unexpected participant. A video captured a stray dog casually becoming the first to cross into Romania from Hungary, stealing the show and earning applause from the border guards.

The intrepid pooch timed its entrance into Romania flawlessly, strolling through just as the checkpoint barrier lifted. One border guard started clapping, and soon the rest joined in, celebrating the now-famous dog. The clip is made even more amusing by the dog's response—slightly confused but completely unbothered.

The video offers a glimpse into the lighthearted sense of humor shared between Romania and Hungary, as well as the region’s respect and affection for the many stray dogs that roam the area. According to PETA UK, there are an estimated 500,000 to over 600,000 stray dogs in Romania—more than any other European country. And in Hungary, there are more than 500,000 strays, according to Help Hungarian Dogs.

Many people online shared their thoughts on the video. One person wrote, “The dog crossed the border to have a fresh start in another country.” Another joked, “Dog is thinking ‘I did good today but I don’t know why.’” For those who appreciate a good pun, one Redditor added, “Now he can freely Roam-inia there.”

Related Articles :

Sweet Boy Stops to Hug Every Stray Dog He Passes on His Way to School

10-Year-Old Girl Survives 18 Hours in a Blizzard Thanks to the Warmth of a Stray Dog

Loyal Stray Dogs Show Up at Hospital Where Homeless Caretaker is Being Treated