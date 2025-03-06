Home / Animals / Dogs

Chowder the Bulldog Lives His Best Life by Rolling Around on His Beloved Skateboard

By Regina Sienra on March 6, 2025
Bulldog feet on skateboard

Photo: ots-photo/Depositphotos (Not a picture of the actual bulldog)

Some dogs can't live without their favorite ball or a beloved plushie. However, a bulldog named Chowder isn't bonded to a regular toy—instead, he is mad about his skateboard. In fact, his pet parents saw him so attached to this object that they decided to get him his own custom board, which resulted in Chowder becoming obsessed with skating. Thanks to this, the pooch now delights the internet with videos of him rolling around the neighborhood.

Chowder discovered skating in 2018, when he was two years old and his human, Jami, placed an old skateboard in front of him. “The first time I laid it down, he was on his stomach, and he just started rolling across the driveway,” the pup's mom tells The Dodo, remembering how the bulldog propelled himself across the driveway with the help of his tiny legs. “He really didn’t want help. He was trying to learn. He was super focused!”

For all the fun Chowder was having, his humans noticed that the board wasn't big enough for him, so they decided to get one made just for him. Since then, Chowder and his skateboard have been inseparable. The pup even begs his humans for more time skating and won't let the board go when it's time for bed. “He isn’t your average pup–he was born with a need for speed and a dream to shred the gnarliest hills,” reads his website.

Now, Chowder has taken his intrepidness to the next level, as he is also a proficient snowboarder. The pooch has been into sport since 2022, with his humans taking him to safe slopes for him to practice without the risk of getting hurt. Once the weather clears, the bulldog is back on his beloved skateboard, rolling around his favorite parks and parking lots. To stay up to date with this pooch, follow Chowder the bulldog on Instagram and TikTok.

Meet Chowder, a bulldog who loves skateboarding.

@chowderthebulldog Hi TikTok friends! Wow! Where did 4 years go? So many special memories with the pups. We’re so happy Chowder found his joy! Pls see dog skate safety info in pinned comments. #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #family #familytime #joy #love #skateboarding #skater #skate #dogtok #petsoftiktok #memories #weekend #shredding ♬ What Dreams Are Made Of – Brent Morgan

Chowder discovered his passion when he was two years old and his human, Jami, placed an old skateboard in front of him.

@chowderthebulldog Skateboard practice. New hill and turn. Chowder lives for this #nowlookatthis #skaterboy #practicemakesperfect #dogsoftiktok #weirdpets #fyp ♬ original sound – Chowder

“He isn’t your average pup–he was born with a need for speed and a dream to shred the gnarliest hills,” reads his website.

@chowderthebulldog Happy Sunday Friends!! It’s been a cold and wet winter but Chowder and Maddie still love getting out and hitting the pavement when it’s dry! Get out and do what you love! Thx to @Jiby Dog Crew for the stylin sweatshirts. #skate #skateboard #dogtok #familytime #friends ♬ Back In Black – AC/DC

After a while, his humans got him a custom skateboard.

@chowderthebulldog Woohoo! It’s Friday! Every weekend starts like this at our house! Hope you all have a great weekend doing what you love! #weekend #Friday #skate #skateboarding #skatergirl ♬ Unleash The Power – Hidden Citizens

The pooch has been obsessed with skating ever since.

@chowderthebulldog Yep, mom was in complete control during Chowder’s skate session this morning. We finally made it to the car ( I was covered in slobber). The good news? It’s finally the weekend! Have a great one everybody! #skate #skater #dogmom #weekend #familytime #adayinmylife #behindthescenes #obsession ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Of course, Chowder's safety is a top priority for his humans.

@chowderthebulldog #answer to @novazzq Chowder’s safety is our top priority. Pls see our dog skate safety vids and pinned comments. #petsoftiktok #skateboarding #adayinmylife #HowTo #dogtok #skater #olympicspirit #skate #olympics ♬ Curiosity – Danilo Stankovic

Chowder the Bulldog: Website | Instagram | TikTok

Sources: Bulldog Is So Obsessed With Skateboard He Brings It In To Bed With Him

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
