Chowder the Bulldog Lives His Best Life by Rolling Around on His Beloved Skateboard

Some dogs can't live without their favorite ball or a beloved plushie. However, a bulldog named Chowder isn't bonded to a regular toy—instead, he is mad about his skateboard. In fact, his pet parents saw him so attached to this object that they decided to get him his own custom board, which resulted in Chowder becoming obsessed with skating. Thanks to this, the pooch now delights the internet with videos of him rolling around the neighborhood.
Chowder discovered skating in 2018, when he was two years old and his human, Jami, placed an old skateboard in front of him. “The first time I laid it down, he was on his stomach, and he just started rolling across the driveway,” the pup's mom tells The Dodo, remembering how the bulldog propelled himself across the driveway with the help of his tiny legs. “He really didn’t want help. He was trying to learn. He was super focused!”
For all the fun Chowder was having, his humans noticed that the board wasn't big enough for him, so they decided to get one made just for him. Since then, Chowder and his skateboard have been inseparable. The pup even begs his humans for more time skating and won't let the board go when it's time for bed. “He isn’t your average pup–he was born with a need for speed and a dream to shred the gnarliest hills,” reads his website.
Now, Chowder has taken his intrepidness to the next level, as he is also a proficient snowboarder. The pooch has been into sport since 2022, with his humans taking him to safe slopes for him to practice without the risk of getting hurt. Once the weather clears, the bulldog is back on his beloved skateboard, rolling around his favorite parks and parking lots. To stay up to date with this pooch, follow Chowder the bulldog on Instagram and TikTok.
@chowderthebulldog Hi TikTok friends! Wow! Where did 4 years go? So many special memories with the pups. We’re so happy Chowder found his joy! Pls see dog skate safety info in pinned comments. #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #family #familytime #joy #love #skateboarding #skater #skate #dogtok #petsoftiktok #memories #weekend #shredding ♬ What Dreams Are Made Of – Brent Morgan
@chowderthebulldog Skateboard practice. New hill and turn. Chowder lives for this #nowlookatthis #skaterboy #practicemakesperfect #dogsoftiktok #weirdpets #fyp ♬ original sound – Chowder
@chowderthebulldog Happy Sunday Friends!! It’s been a cold and wet winter but Chowder and Maddie still love getting out and hitting the pavement when it’s dry! Get out and do what you love! Thx to @Jiby Dog Crew for the stylin sweatshirts. #skate #skateboard #dogtok #familytime #friends ♬ Back In Black – AC/DC
@chowderthebulldog Woohoo! It’s Friday! Every weekend starts like this at our house! Hope you all have a great weekend doing what you love! #weekend #Friday #skate #skateboarding #skatergirl ♬ Unleash The Power – Hidden Citizens
@chowderthebulldog Yep, mom was in complete control during Chowder’s skate session this morning. We finally made it to the car ( I was covered in slobber). The good news? It’s finally the weekend! Have a great one everybody! #skate #skater #dogmom #weekend #familytime #adayinmylife #behindthescenes #obsession ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
@chowderthebulldog #answer to @novazzq Chowder’s safety is our top priority. Pls see our dog skate safety vids and pinned comments. #petsoftiktok #skateboarding #adayinmylife #HowTo #dogtok #skater #olympicspirit #skate #olympics ♬ Curiosity – Danilo Stankovic
