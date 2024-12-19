This Fluffy and Round “One-Eyed“ Creature Is Real But It’s Not What You Think It Is

Posts from the cryptiddogs

Could aliens be among us already? Do monsters actually live in under our beds? Are Pokémon real? If not, what is this round, one-eyed creature that has taken the Internet by storm? It’s all at once spooky and adorable, making it seem like the tricky work of AI—but it’s not! Upon closer inspection, you'll realize that this isn't a creature from outer space or some crafty Photoshop. Can you guess what it is? Here’s a clue: that white thing is not an eye, but a snout. Do you see it now? It's a dog—a black Pomeranian, in fact, with a white snout, black nose, and dark black eyes.

The confusing images were posted by Vinci DeLaunc to Reddit, and they depict his brother's pet dog. “She really looks like that 24/7 from my height,” DeLaunc wrote on Reddit. “She looks like one giant eye all the time. My brother has to put a scarf on her to break the illusion.”

Apparently, the dog's bewildering looks match her oddball demeanor. “It's really jarring irl because her claws constantly tap the floor, she's not verbal, doesn't bark and just roams around the house,” DeLaunc added. “You either see a black ball with one white eye, or a black ball with a pink butthole.”

Of course, the pictures of this peculiar dog were quickly shared elsewhere online, prompting comparisons to a myriad of characters—everything from anime to video games and horror. If only this curious pooch could ever grasp all the double takes and mild jumpscares it has provoked with its unique appearance.

Obcecado por este animal magico

(foto mais clara nos comments) pic.twitter.com/dm906ah1nP — Victor-Hugo Borges (@victorhvgo) November 20, 2024

Carai, é o Dark Matter Tem que chamar o Kirby pra ajudar pic.twitter.com/AiFDJV4WKb — Sapo Cururu com miopia (@salgadomaufeito) November 20, 2024

O bichinho preto do animal jam pic.twitter.com/NlEOmeXNr8 — key!! (@emagot_) November 20, 2024

whatever this thing is pic.twitter.com/U4ZLN50trE — rnadom rulez (@RnadomRulez) November 22, 2024

