Home / Illusion

This Fluffy and Round “One-Eyed“ Creature Is Real But It’s Not What You Think It Is

By Regina Sienra on December 19, 2024

Posts from the cryptiddogs
community on Reddit

Could aliens be among us already? Do monsters actually live in under our beds? Are Pokémon real? If not, what is this round, one-eyed creature that has taken the Internet by storm? It’s all at once spooky and adorable, making it seem like the tricky work of AI—but it’s not! Upon closer inspection, you'll realize that this isn't a creature from outer space or some crafty Photoshop. Can you guess what it is? Here’s a clue: that white thing is not an eye, but a snout. Do you see it now? It's a dog—a black Pomeranian, in fact, with a white snout, black nose, and dark black eyes.

The confusing images were posted by Vinci DeLaunc to Reddit, and they depict his brother's pet dog. “She really looks like that 24/7 from my height,” DeLaunc wrote on Reddit. “She looks like one giant eye all the time. My brother has to put a scarf on her to break the illusion.”

Apparently, the dog's bewildering looks match her oddball demeanor. “It's really jarring irl because her claws constantly tap the floor, she's not verbal, doesn't bark and just roams around the house,” DeLaunc added. “You either see a black ball with one white eye, or a black ball with a pink butthole.”

Of course, the pictures of this peculiar dog were quickly shared elsewhere online, prompting comparisons to a myriad of characters—everything from anime to video games and horror. If only this curious pooch could ever grasp all the double takes and mild jumpscares it has provoked with its unique appearance.

What is this round, one-eyed creature that has taken the Internet by storm?

You got it? It's a dog—a black Pomeranian with dark black eyes, for that matter.

The pictures of this peculiar dog were quickly shared elsewhere online, prompting comparisons to a myriad of characters.

Source: I was told to post my brother's floof here. She really looks like that 24/7 from my height.

Related Articles:

Dog Watches Tennis Match and Moves Head in Perfect Sync with the Match

Photographer Travels the World to Document Dogs in Their Native Lands

Heartwarming Winners of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards

Funny Pet Portraits of Cats and Dogs Driving Cars and Playing Sports Just Like Humans

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dog Watches Tennis Match and Moves Head in Perfect Sync with the Match
Restaurant’s “Robot” Server Is Actually a Real Woman With Incredible Skills You Have To See
Laika Dog Befriends a Brown Bear Family and Their Bond Is Captured by Endearing Drone Footage
Hot Water Bottle Cover Realistically Shaped Like a Curled up Shiba Inu to Snuggle up With
Photographer Travels the World to Document Dogs in Their Native Lands
College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Gets Choked up While Honoring Late Service Dog Ben on Live TV

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Heartwarming Winners of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards
Devoted Dog Runs After Ambulance Carrying Its Owner Until EMT Lets Him Inside
Funny Pet Portraits of Cats and Dogs Driving Cars and Playing Sports Just Like Humans
Dogs Are Helping Rewild Nature Reserves by Running Around With Bags Packed With Seeds
Clever Dog Learns to “Pay” for Cookies With a Leaf After Watching Students Use Money
Stealthy Cat’s GPS Tracker Shows It “Secretly” Trails Dog and Owner

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.