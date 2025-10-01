Home / Video

Watch 'Momijigari': Japan's Oldest Surviving Film From Over 100 Years Ago During the Meiji Period

By Emma Taggart on October 1, 2025

Film has come a long way since the grainy, black and white images that first appeared on screen. But despite modern tools like technicolor, CGI, and HD cameras, there’s still something special about the earliest films ever made. One of the most important examples is Momijigari (1899), which is widely recognized as the oldest Japanese film to still exist. Directed by Shibata Tsunekichi, the 3-minute, 50-second film gives a rare glimpse into the Meiji period, and it’s available to watch for free on YouTube.

Momijigari—meaning “maple leaf viewing”depicts a kabuki performance featuring renowned actors of the era, Onoe Kikugorō V and Ichikawa Danjūrō IX. Kabuki is a traditional Japanese form of theater that dates back to the early 1600s. It traditionally combines drama, music, and dance, and is famous for its highly stylized performances, elaborate costumes, and striking makeup. Momijigari depicts a tense battle between a samurai and a demon disguised as a woman. Similar to Shakespeare’s plays, every female role in kabuki was strictly performed by men, who were thought to capture femininity more convincingly.

Momijigari is considered a significant cultural artifact and was even nominated as an Important Cultural Property in 2009. It was filmed to preserve the stage performances of Kikugorō V and Danjūrō IX, both of whom passed away in 1903, the same year the film was first screened to the public.

Watch Momijigari in the video above.

Sources: Watch Momijigari, Japan’s Oldest Surviving Film (1899); 1899 – 紅葉狩り Momijigari – Shibata Tsunekichi (Nihon Sossen Katsudo Shashinkai)

