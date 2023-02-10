Cosplayer Hits the Gym To Become Strong Like the Mortal Kombat Character She Portrays

Cosplay is an art. People go to great lengths to look like their favorite characters, and when done well, the results are amazing. (But even when they're “bad,” they can be so good.) One cosplayer named Rena recently recreated the Mortal Kombat character Kitana, donning the fighter's bright blue outfit that includes matching arm cuffs and a couple of 3D-printed bladed fans held in either hand. For those familiar with Mortal Kombat 9, Rena’s cosplay is faithful to Kitana during that edition.

Like many cosplayers, Rena has been a fan of the character since her childhood. “Kitana was always an example of a beautiful and strong girl to me,” she tells My Modern Met. “I like female costume designs in Mortal Kombat 9, but Kitana is really special for me.”

The character also became a motivating force for Rena and her physical fitness. “[A] long time ago, I started going to the gym and since that time [I've been] really into it.” Becoming Kitana gave her something to work towards. “…I started to think about Kitana cosplay [a] long time ago and it was like a dream cosplay for me. Her costume isn’t so difficult to bring to life but I wanted to look more strong, just like her. [For] many years I was too shy to wear that tiny costume but finally I decided to bring it to life.”

Before the photoshoot as Kitana, Rena ate a special high-protein diet and added two extra workouts to her gym routine. The dedication was worth it. “The photo shoot was really amazing,” she says, “I enjoyed it.”

Watch Rena as Kitana in the video below. Then, follow her on Instagram to see her become Jade, also from Mortal Kombat 9.

Watch behind-the-scenes of the Kitana photo shoot:

