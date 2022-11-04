Cosplayer Hilariously Creates Low Budget Versions of Characters in Pop Culture

Cosplay allows people to express themselves and pay homage to the characters that inspire them. But costumes can get expensive; we can’t all be Heidi Klum as a worm. Luckily, Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, shows that you don’t have to break the bank buying cosplay costumes to emulate a beloved character. He’s spent years transforming into hilariously low-budget versions of characters from pop culture, all created using basic materials and some clever camera angle tricks like forced perspective.

Although the concept of his Low Cost Cosplay is a straightforward one, Saengchart continues to innovate on what he's already doing. Some of his more recent costumes include intricate drawings on his thumb, leg, and other parts of himself to embody who or what he’s imitating. The sketching also makes it easier for him to become multiple characters. In one cosplay, he transforms his hand and arm into Chihiro Ogino from Spirited Away while the rest of him dresses as a pig who, too, appeared in the film.

Saengchart is a prolific creator who has no shortage of cosplay ideas. Scroll down to see some of his greatest ensembles and follow him on Facebook and Instagram to see what he will come up with next.

Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, has spent years transforming into hilariously low-budget characters from pop culture.

They're all created using basic materials and some clever camera angles.

Although the concept of his Low Cost Cosplay is a straightforward one, Saengchart continues to innovate on what he's already doing.

Some of his more recent costumes include intricate drawings on his body.

