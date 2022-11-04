Home / Funny

Cosplayer Hilariously Creates Low Budget Versions of Characters in Pop Culture

By Sara Barnes on November 4, 2022
Funny Cosplay

Cosplay allows people to express themselves and pay homage to the characters that inspire them. But costumes can get expensive; we can’t all be Heidi Klum as a worm. Luckily,  Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, shows that you don’t have to break the bank buying cosplay costumes to emulate a beloved character. He’s spent years transforming into hilariously low-budget versions of characters from pop culture, all created using basic materials and some clever camera angle tricks like forced perspective.

Although the concept of his Low Cost Cosplay is a straightforward one, Saengchart continues to innovate on what he's already doing. Some of his more recent costumes include intricate drawings on his thumb, leg, and other parts of himself to embody who or what he’s imitating. The sketching also makes it easier for him to become multiple characters. In one cosplay, he transforms his hand and arm into Chihiro Ogino from Spirited Away while the rest of him dresses as a pig who, too, appeared in the film.

Saengchart is a prolific creator who has no shortage of cosplay ideas. Scroll down to see some of his greatest ensembles and follow him on Facebook and Instagram to see what he will come up with next.

Anucha Saengchart, aka Lonelyman, has spent years transforming into hilariously low-budget characters from pop culture.

Low Cost CosplayFunny CosplayLow Cost CosplayLow Cost Cosplay

They're all created using basic materials and some clever camera angles.

Funny CosplayFunny Cosplay

Although the concept of his Low Cost Cosplay is a straightforward one, Saengchart continues to innovate on what he's already doing.

Funny CosplayFunny CosplayFunny Cosplay

Some of his more recent costumes include intricate drawings on his body.

Low Cost Cosplay: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Low Cost Cosplay.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
