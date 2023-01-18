Cosplayer Dresses as Wednesday Addams and Perfectly Recreates Her Iconic Dance

Home / Entertainment

Wednesday Addams Cosplay

It’s said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and cosplay is proof of it. Medha Srivastava is a cosplayer based in Mumbai who embodies the characters she’s emulating. One of her latest cosplay creations is of Wednesday Addams as played by Jenna Ortega from the Netflix show Wednesday. Srivastava is dressed in the outfit that the titular character wore during her now-iconic dance performed during the fourth episode.

Photos of Srivastava in the Wednesday frock demonstrate just how faithfully she recreated the ensemble. From the braided hair updo and frilly dress to Ortega’s unrelenting stare, Srivastava looks so much like the actor that you’re bound to do a double take. This is especially true when you watch a video of the cosplayer recreating Ortega’s dance. Srivastava placed a clip of the television show beside herself doing the dance, fog machine and all. The similarities are uncanny!

Scroll down to watch the dance and admire more of the details from the Wednesday Addams cosplay—including the disembodied hand also seen in the show.

Wednesday Addams Cosplay

Wednesday Addams CosplayWednesday Addams Cosplay

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Medha Srivastava (@medha.vi)

Here's Wednesday's full dance in the show:

Medha Srivastava: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Medha Srivastava.

