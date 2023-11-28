Discover Who the Most Photographed Person in the World Is in 2023

The holidays are just around the corner, which means 2023 will soon come to a close. The year was packed with cultural and historical events that will be looked back at years from now. Though we can’t predict the future, we can take a look at our surroundings today and determine the most emblematic figures of the last 12 months. But how does one decide which figures have impacted society the most? One way is through photography.

By calculating who the most photographed people in the world are, we could estimate their reach and influence. PetaPixel has come up with a clever way of measuring this by simply looking at the number of results returned by Getty Images, a leading photo service, factoring in where else these people may have been photographed. While there are some mainstay celebrities who have seldom left the spotlight, some are definitely symbolic of the most talked about events of 2023.

Scroll down to see who the most photographed people of 2023 are.

These are the most photographed people of 2023.

10. Kim Kardashian

As her multiple red carpet appearances, interviews, and product launches prove, Kim Kardashian continues to be one of the most popular celebrities around the world. Additionally, two seasons of The Kardashians were released this year on Hulu, and she was once again one of the most talked about figures at the Met Gala. While Getty Images returns 3,302 results for her name this year alone, she is also a favorite of paparazzis and fans.

9. Megan Rapinoe

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe retired this year, having won three major tournaments with the U.S. National Team. This inspired fans to turn up to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, as well as her farewell National Women's Soccer League match in Seattle. Off the field, Rapinoe is an advocate numerous LGBTQIA+ organizations and a style icon, resulting in many red carpet appearances. From this year alone, there are 3,681 images of her on Getty.

8. Margot Robbie

Barbie is now the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and at its heart, is star and executive producer Margot Robbie. The Australian actress traveled around the world to promote the film, appearing at several press conferences and red carpets, posing in Barbie-inspired outfits and meeting fans. Getty Images returns 4,057 results for Robbie over the last year, with many more taken by the audience at these glamorous events.

7. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi shook up the sports world by leaving the highly competitive European soccer leagues for a fresh start in the U.S. This prompted fans on this side of the pond to turn up for Inter Miami CF's matches, consistently selling out tickets with the hopes of getting a glimpse of the legendary soccer star. Additionally, Messi has joined the Argentina National Team to dispute the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifier in South America. Messi has 17,124 Getty Images results from this year alone.

6. Beyoncé

Getty only has 699 results for Beyoncé for the last year—but that's largely due to how few public appearances the singer has had. Instead, Beyoncé has chosen to spend 2023 dazzling fans around the world with her Renaissance Tour, which has had 2.7 million attendees in Europe and North America. Amazed by the epic sets and props seen on stage, fans have been devotedly documenting this concert series with photos and videos online.

5. Donald Trump

As Donald Trump undergoes his fraud trial, photographers have turned to a New York courthouse to snap pictures of the former president. This hasn't stopped him from appearing at rallies and political events in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, where he steps in front of professional photographers and followers ready to snap his picture. His Getty Images results for the year so far are 22,728.

4. Joe Biden

Whether he is traveling the world to strengthen relationships with business partners, visiting his constituents in cities around the country, or welcoming journalists to the White House, there's hardly a day when President Joe Biden is not greeted by a camera. So far, his Getty Images results for the last year total 42,194, but they will definitely grow in the coming weeks. Additionally, there is a chief official White House photographer who regularly takes the president’s photo throughout the day.

2 & 3. King Charles and Queen Camilla

One of the top historic moments of 2023 was the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year. The ceremony was not only watched by millions around the world, but the British also took to the streets to greet them. They are both consistently photographed attending events and fulfilling duties, which means that their likeness is captured by Royal photographers and journalists several times a week. King Charles returned 50,819 results on Getty Images through the last year, while Queen Camilla has 30,972 results. On top of that, Camilla Parker Bowles, as she was referred to before the coronation, brings up an additional 19,972 results.

1. Taylor Swift

Many would say that 2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. Not only did she play 53 sold-out stadium shows in the U.S. as part of her Eras Tour, but she has also walked many red carpets, including award shows and the release of her brand new concert film. On top of that, her relationship with football player Travic Kelcee has been well documented. While she only has 6,424 results on Getty Images for 2023, fans have taken and shared thousands of images from her shows and other public appearances.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

