Home / Photography

Discover Who the Most Photographed Person in the World Is in 2023

By Regina Sienra on November 28, 2023
Photographer attend the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France

Photo: DenisMakarenko/Depositphotos

The holidays are just around the corner, which means 2023 will soon come to a close. The year was packed with cultural and historical events that will be looked back at years from now. Though we can’t predict the future, we can take a look at our surroundings today and determine the most emblematic figures of the last 12 months. But how does one decide which figures have impacted society the most? One way is through photography.

By calculating who the most photographed people in the world are, we could estimate their reach and influence. PetaPixel has come up with a clever way of measuring this by simply looking at the number of results returned by Getty Images, a leading photo service, factoring in where else these people may have been photographed. While there are some mainstay celebrities who have seldom left the spotlight, some are definitely symbolic of the most talked about events of 2023.

Scroll down to see who the most photographed people of 2023 are.

These are the most photographed people of 2023.

 

10. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

As her multiple red carpet appearances, interviews, and product launches prove, Kim Kardashian continues to be one of the most popular celebrities around the world. Additionally, two seasons of The Kardashians were released this year on Hulu, and she was once again one of the most talked about figures at the Met Gala. While Getty Images returns 3,302 results for her name this year alone, she is also a favorite of paparazzis and fans.

 

9. Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe at the Time Women of the Year Gala

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe retired this year, having won three major tournaments with the U.S. National Team. This inspired fans to turn up to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, as well as her farewell National Women's Soccer League match in Seattle. Off the field, Rapinoe is an advocate numerous LGBTQIA+ organizations and a style icon, resulting in many red carpet appearances. From this year alone, there are 3,681 images of her on Getty.

 

8. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the Barbie World Premiere

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Barbie is now the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and at its heart, is star and executive producer Margot Robbie. The Australian actress traveled around the world to promote the film, appearing at several press conferences and red carpets, posing in Barbie-inspired outfits and meeting fans. Getty Images returns 4,057 results for Robbie over the last year, with many more taken by the audience at these glamorous events.

 

7. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi during MLS match

Photo: thenews2.com/Depositphotos

Lionel Messi shook up the sports world by leaving the highly competitive European soccer leagues for a fresh start in the U.S. This prompted fans on this side of the pond to turn up for Inter Miami CF's matches, consistently selling out tickets with the hopes of getting a glimpse of the legendary soccer star. Additionally, Messi has joined the Argentina National Team to dispute the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifier in South America. Messi has 17,124 Getty Images results from this year alone.

 

6. Beyoncé

Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo: Ralph_PH via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Getty only has 699 results for Beyoncé for the last year—but that's largely due to how few public appearances the singer has had. Instead, Beyoncé has chosen to spend 2023 dazzling fans around the world with her Renaissance Tour, which has had 2.7 million attendees in Europe and North America. Amazed by the epic sets and props seen on stage, fans have been devotedly documenting this concert series with photos and videos online.

 

5. Donald Trump

Donald Trump at Court Fraud Trial

Photo: thenews2.com/Depositphotos

As Donald Trump undergoes his fraud trial, photographers have turned to a New York courthouse to snap pictures of the former president. This hasn't stopped him from appearing at rallies and political events in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, where he steps in front of professional photographers and followers ready to snap his picture. His Getty Images results for the year so far are 22,728.

 

4. Joe Biden

President Joe Biden

Photo: thenews2.com/Depositphotos

Whether he is traveling the world to strengthen relationships with business partners, visiting his constituents in cities around the country, or welcoming journalists to the White House, there's hardly a day when President Joe Biden is not greeted by a camera. So far, his Getty Images results for the last year total 42,194, but they will definitely grow in the coming weeks. Additionally, there is a chief official White House photographer who regularly takes the president’s photo throughout the day.

 

2 & 3. King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Buckingham palace balcony

Photo: cheekylorns2/Depositphotos

One of the top historic moments of 2023 was the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year. The ceremony was not only watched by millions around the world, but the British also took to the streets to greet them. They are both consistently photographed attending events and fulfilling duties, which means that their likeness is captured by Royal photographers and journalists several times a week. King Charles returned 50,819 results on Getty Images through the last year, while Queen Camilla has 30,972 results. On top of that, Camilla Parker Bowles, as she was referred to before the coronation, brings up an additional 19,972 results.

 

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wearing a Versace dress arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

Many would say that 2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. Not only did she play 53 sold-out stadium shows in the U.S. as part of her Eras Tour, but she has also walked many red carpets, including award shows and the release of her brand new concert film. On top of that, her relationship with football player Travic Kelcee has been well documented. While she only has 6,424 results on Getty Images for 2023, fans have taken and shared thousands of images from her shows and other public appearances.

 

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Ke Huy Quan Is a Superfan Who Loves Taking Selfies With Other Celebrities

Eye-Opening Images of War and the Climate Crisis Top the 2023 World Press Photo Awards

Vanity Fair’s 29th Hollywood Issue Highlights 12 Young Stars in Captivating Portraits

Celebrities Are Auctioning Unique Experiences to Support Their Peers During SAG-AFTRA Strike

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Restored Glass Negatives Capture Daily Life in 19th-Century New England
36 Creative Gifts for the Photography Lover
Awe-Inspiring “Alien” Light Beams at Stonehenge Created With Drones
Photographer Restores Found Images of England From 100 Years Ago
Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart
Leica Honors Legendary Photographer Elliott Erwitt With Its Hall of Fame Award

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Rare Daguerrotypes Are the Earliest Surviving Photos of Iran in the 1850s
AI App Transforms People’s Photos Into 90s Yearbook Pictures
Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots
There Are Only Three Known Photographs Taken When the U.S. Supreme Court Was in Session and They’re All From the 1930s
Old Photos Bought at Estate Sale for $2K Turn Out To Be Alfred Stieglitz Prints Worth $250K
Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.