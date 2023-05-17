Can You Spot the Mountain Lion Hiding in Plain Sight as It Stalks an Elk?

Let’s play a game. Can you spot the predator hiding in this photo? A trail camera set up by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (in 2019) captured an image of an elk as it grazes a rough terrain, not seeming to realize that a mountain lion is nearby. It’s no wonder that the creature didn’t notice the danger, as it’s extremely challenging to spot the mountain lion. Do you see it yet?

The photo, and the images before and after it, were captured at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico. If it weren’t for an eagle-eyed volunteer reviewing the pictures, the mountain lion might’ve gone completely unnoticed. But when they saw photos of the big cat directly following the event, they went back and took a look at the initial image and spotted the sneaky creature.

Are you still trying to spot the mountain lion? Don’t worry—it’s a challenge. The creature is a similar color to the natural backdrop. Give it another look and then scroll down for the answer.

There's a mountain lion stalking this elk. Can you see it?

It's tricky to find! Here is the elk approaching its grazing spot.

You can see the mountain lion in this photo (the original image).

Still having trouble seeing it? Here's the solution…

It's easier to spot once you see the subsequent photos of the big cat getting up from its spot and walking toward the trail cam.

