Photographer Endures Icy Temperatures to Photograph Beautiful Arctic Animals

By Jessica Stewart on February 7, 2024

Tired Arctic Fox by Konsta Punkka

Photographer Konsta Punkka was just a teenager when he transformed his passion into a full-time career. Inspired by the stunning wildlife surrounding him in Finland, he's even befriended families of foxes. While his work often takes him further afield, the attraction of northern Europe and its animals remains. This shines through in his images of wildlife as they settle in for winter. From polar bears to arctic foxes, Punkka is happy to withstand low temperatures to get the shot that he's after.

When he's on the hunt for animals to photograph in the snow, temperatures can dip as low as -40°F. This means making sure that both he and his equipment are prepared for the chilly conditions. Some of his most challenging moments have come when on the lookout for arctic foxes, which he feels are one of the most difficult winter animals to photograph.

“Tracking them in the wintry landscape can often take up to weeks, and even when you possibly find them, you have to make sure that they never acknowledge your presence,” he tells My Modern Met. “This means long days of laying in the snow.”

Luckily, Punkka's tenacity has paid off. Not only with lovely photographs of arctic foxes but also with images of other wintry animals such as puffins and polar bears. See some more of his beautiful work below and follow his adventures on Instagram.

Wildlife photographer Konsta Punkka is known for his incredible images of winter animals.

Svalbard Polar Bear by Konsta Punkka

Puffin by Konsta Punkka

“If I can move people with my pictures to go out and experience nature themselves or make better life choices for the planet, I think that's my end goal.”

Arctic Fox Eye Up Close by Konsta Punkka

Greenland Polar Bear by Konsta Punkka

Konsta Punkka: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Konsta Punnka.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
