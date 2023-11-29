Photographer Chronicles the Enchanting Life of a Wild Red Fox for 8 Months

The world of animals mostly goes unseen by people, except for the lucky few who know where to look or have built a relationship with wildlife. Hungarian photographer Milan Radisics was determined to capture foxes. Then, a chance encounter with a vixen living near his property led to a eight-month-long relationship, which Radisics documents in a series of stunning photographs.

“I always wanted to photograph foxes, but I only saw them running across the meadow or on the side of the road at night,” Radisics tell My Modern Met. “My country cottage is in the forest and one night I noticed a fox running under the window. Since then, I watched from the window and noticed that she regularly walks in the yard, since this is also her habitat. I'm a photographer, so the next day I put out the cameras to see her reaction. She smelled it, but it didn't bother her much. So from there I started thinking about the scenes, what should be photographed. Since I didn't know how long she would stay, I was in a hurry to capture as many scenes from her life as possible. This and the pursuit of perfection created an addiction that lasted for eight months. I stopped when I felt that I had accomplished all my ideas and captured everything I saw from her life.”

Over the course of this relationship, Radisics named the vixen Roxy. His photos capture her in a variety of settings and activities, from hunting prey and collecting food to walking across fences. Occasionally, she looks at the camera and presumably at Radisics, too, and other times she seems immersed in her life. These photos required quite a lot of preparation on Radisics part, who would get the “set” ready beforehand with cinematic lights “to give the pictures a fairy tale feel.” Then, it was a waiting game to see if and when Roxy would stop by. Some of the photos were taken using a motion sensor trigger, but occasionally these pictures had to be retaken too. However, ultimately, all of Radisics efforts paid off in a transportive series of images examining Roxy's life.

Scroll down to see more amazing photos of Roxy, and check out Radisics's online store to purchase prints of his photography.

Hungarian photographer Milan Radisics observed a fox he named Roxy for eight months.

He captured Roxy in a series of photos outside of his cottage house in the forest.

Radisics would prepare the scene ahead of time with cinematic lights. Then, he would hope and wait for Roxy to stop by.

She is seen exploring the outdoors, capturing prey, and even venturing inside.

Milan Radisics: Website | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Milan Radisics.