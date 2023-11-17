Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Playful Scenes of Squirrels Interacting With Toy Dinosaurs

By Margherita Cole on November 17, 2023
Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

Watching films like Jurassic Park can make you wonder what it would be like to live in a world with dinosaurs. While it would definitely be strange for people, animals would probably be fearful of these prehistoric animals as well. Germany-based photographer Niki Colemont tests this theory in his playful series of photos where brave red squirrels tentatively interact with toy dinosaurs that are the same size they are.

Squirrels have been a muse for Colemont since 2016. As a self-taught photographer, he used these adorable creatures to practice his craft. “At first it began as a funny hobby, but over time I realized I could bring smiles to people's faces with my squirrel photos. Now my goal is to share my photos to spread joy and happiness in the world,” he tells My Modern Met. Capturing wildlife can be tricky though, so Colemont has to be patient, often waiting long periods of time for the perfect picture. “But when I see the smiles on people's faces when they see my photos, it reminds me why I do what I do,” he adds. “I want to keep capturing the entertaining antics and personalities of squirrels to spread laughter and lightness.”

Colemont decided to incorporate dinosaurs into his photography after thinking back to his childhood fascination with them. He came across toy dinos at the store and noticed that they were roughly the same size as red squirrels, sparking the idea to introduce these animals to the fearsome figurines. After planting the dinosaur toys outside, it took about three days for the squirrels to become accustomed to their presence. Then, Colemont cleverly lured the squirrels closer by placing enticing walnuts in the mouths of the toys.

This led to the fun and amusing photos of squirrels peeking inside a t-rex's mouth, and climbing along the backs of these prehistoric animals. “This project has been an exciting journey that started with my childhood love for dinosaurs and has evolved into a unique series of squirrel-dinosaur interactions,” Colemont says. “It is a testament to the adaptability of nature and the endless possibilities that stem from a simple childhood fascination.”

You can keep up to date with Colemont's latest work by following his Instagram.

Germany-based photographer Niki Colemont captures how squirrels interact with toy dinosaurs in charming photo series.

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

Using toys that are about the same size as squirrels, Colemont planted the figurines outside.

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

After a couple of days, squirrels got used to their presence and began to visit them.

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

Colemont planted walnuts in the mouths of the toy dinosaurs to lure the squirrels closer and snap the perfect photo.

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

“This project has been an exciting journey that started with my childhood love for dinosaurs and has evolved into a unique series of squirrel-dinosaur interactions.”

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

“It is a testament to the adaptability of nature and the endless possibilities that stem from a simple childhood fascination.”

Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont Squirrel and Dinosaur Photos by Niki Colemont

Niki Colemont: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Niki Colemont.

Related Articles:

Charming Squirrel Portraits Showcase Sillier Side of the Cute Creatures

Squirrel Saved by a Compassionate Redditor Comes Back to Visit Every Day

Loved Up Squirrels Win the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Challenge

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Incredible Winners From the 2023 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Polar Bears and Ethereal Landscapes Are This Photographer’s Postcards From the Arctic Circle [Interview]
Marine Biologist’s Photo of a Golden Horseshoe Crab Wins Wildlife Photography Awards
Photographer Wins Prize for Heartbreaking Story About the Plight of Endangered Forest Elephants
Funny Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Tense Video Captures the Moment a Silverback Gorilla Pounds His Chest in Front of Wildlife Photographer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Panorama of Melting Polar Ice Wins Nature Photography Contest
Woman Uses Hidden Cameras To Get Candid Look at Birds in Her Backyard
16 Highly Commended Photos From the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Peregrine Falcon Fiercely Defending Her Nest Wins Bird Photography Competition
Robert Irwin Continues Family Legacy of Conservation Through Award-Winning Wildlife Photography [Interview]
Exceptional Winners of the 2023 Nature inFocus Photography Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.