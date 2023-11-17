Playful Scenes of Squirrels Interacting With Toy Dinosaurs

Watching films like Jurassic Park can make you wonder what it would be like to live in a world with dinosaurs. While it would definitely be strange for people, animals would probably be fearful of these prehistoric animals as well. Germany-based photographer Niki Colemont tests this theory in his playful series of photos where brave red squirrels tentatively interact with toy dinosaurs that are the same size they are.

Squirrels have been a muse for Colemont since 2016. As a self-taught photographer, he used these adorable creatures to practice his craft. “At first it began as a funny hobby, but over time I realized I could bring smiles to people's faces with my squirrel photos. Now my goal is to share my photos to spread joy and happiness in the world,” he tells My Modern Met. Capturing wildlife can be tricky though, so Colemont has to be patient, often waiting long periods of time for the perfect picture. “But when I see the smiles on people's faces when they see my photos, it reminds me why I do what I do,” he adds. “I want to keep capturing the entertaining antics and personalities of squirrels to spread laughter and lightness.”

Colemont decided to incorporate dinosaurs into his photography after thinking back to his childhood fascination with them. He came across toy dinos at the store and noticed that they were roughly the same size as red squirrels, sparking the idea to introduce these animals to the fearsome figurines. After planting the dinosaur toys outside, it took about three days for the squirrels to become accustomed to their presence. Then, Colemont cleverly lured the squirrels closer by placing enticing walnuts in the mouths of the toys.

This led to the fun and amusing photos of squirrels peeking inside a t-rex's mouth, and climbing along the backs of these prehistoric animals. “This project has been an exciting journey that started with my childhood love for dinosaurs and has evolved into a unique series of squirrel-dinosaur interactions,” Colemont says. “It is a testament to the adaptability of nature and the endless possibilities that stem from a simple childhood fascination.”

You can keep up to date with Colemont's latest work by following his Instagram.

Germany-based photographer Niki Colemont captures how squirrels interact with toy dinosaurs in charming photo series.

Using toys that are about the same size as squirrels, Colemont planted the figurines outside.

After a couple of days, squirrels got used to their presence and began to visit them.

Colemont planted walnuts in the mouths of the toy dinosaurs to lure the squirrels closer and snap the perfect photo.

“This project has been an exciting journey that started with my childhood love for dinosaurs and has evolved into a unique series of squirrel-dinosaur interactions.”

“It is a testament to the adaptability of nature and the endless possibilities that stem from a simple childhood fascination.”

Niki Colemont: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Niki Colemont.

