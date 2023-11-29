25 Incredible Photos in the Running for Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

The Natural History Museum, London has selected 25 images from the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest to compete for the People's Choice Award. From a polar bear napping on an iceberg to a young London fox making the most of a full bin, the unforgettable images explore the beauty of the natural world and the impact of our actions.

The international judging panel singled out these photographs from the nearly 50,000 images submitted to this year's competition. This year’s selection includes the moment an Adélie penguin approached an emperor penguin and its chick by Stefan Christmann, and Britta Jaschinski’s striking image of fashion garments made from the skins of some of the most endangered big cats.

“‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different,” shares Natural History Museum director, Dr. Douglas Gurr. “We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favorite; whether breathtaking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision!”

You can vote online or in person at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in London until January 31, 2024. The winner, as well as the top four images, will be revealed in February 2024. And, if you are a wildlife photographer interested in competing in the next edition of the contest, the 60th competition is currently open for entries to photographers of all ages, nationalities, and experience levels until 11:30 a.m. GMT on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

To celebrate the momentous anniversary, Wildlife Photographer of the Year has announced an entry fee waiver for over 100 countries, changes to the competition’s rules, and a new special prize to encourage hopeful stories of the natural world.

Here are the 25 images in the running for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award.

Vote online for your favorite until January 31, 2024.

