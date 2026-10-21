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Mr Doodle Turns His Signature Drawings Into a Giant 3D Sculpture of Himself

By Emma Taggart on October 21, 2026

Big Doodle Sculpture by Mr Doodle

Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, is known for covering almost every surface in his monochrome drawings. Previously, he spent nearly two years doodling all over his 12-room home, covering walls, ceilings, staircases, and even bathtubs in his signature patterns and characters. Most recently, he installed a 2.7-meter-tall (8.9-foot-tall) figurative sculpture, titled Big Doodle, on permanent display at Place C, a multi-purpose cultural space and gallery in Gyeongju, South Korea.

He describes his work as “Graffiti Spaghetti,” and a process that captures his stream of consciousness. The Big Doodle sculpture commemorates the time he went viral for doodling at Old Street Underground station in London nine years ago, which led to him doodling all over the world. The sculpture is based on a viral video of the artist himself, doodling on the floor of the station.

“This particular video led to much more interest in my work globally than I had experienced before and it was likely the reason many, including Place C themselves (where the sculpture lives) were originally introduced to my work,” Cox tells My Modern Met. “I wanted to celebrate this special moment for me, it felt very appropriate and fun.”

To create the new work, Cox first posed for photos drawing on the floor, just like he did when the viral video was shared in 2017. He then sketched his idea before working with a manufacturer to create 3D renders of his sculpture. Once the larger-than-life figure was created, he doodled all over it in his distinct style. “Working bigger is often more ideal for me, I like to think about the work being seen from a far distance and remaining recognizable as my own,” Cox reveals. “With sculptures like this in particular it’s quite different to working in my sketchbooks or on a small canvas.”

Cox particularly enjoyed translating his 2D drawings into a three-dimensional form, adapting them to the sculpture’s curved surface. “Making a big 3D piece is a fun challenge because you have to ask yourself things like, where does the hair end on the back, how wide are the shoes, what does it look like from this other angle?”

Cox hopes his public art will simply bring a smile to those who see it. “I really do hope people feel a sense of joy, it makes me so happy when they do,” shares Cox. “I want them to feel like there’s no pressure from me to think about something, but just enjoy the doodles like you would enjoy sunshine.”

Check out the Big Doodle sculpture below and to stay up to date with the artist’s creations, you can follow Mr Doodle on Instagram.

Mr Doodle recently created a 2.7-meter-tall figurative sculpture, titled Big Doodle, on permanent display at Place C, a multi-purpose cultural space and gallery in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Big Doodle Sculpture by Mr Doodle

It commemorates the time he went viral for doodling at Old Street Underground station in London 9 years ago, which led to him doodling all over the world.

Big Doodle Sculpture by Mr Doodle

Big Doodle Sculpture by Mr Doodle

Big Doodle Sculpture by Mr Doodle

Mr Doodle: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sam Cox / Mr Doodle.

Related Articles:

Artist Spends Two Years Doodling Every Surface of His 12-Room Home [Video]

Mr. Doodle Exhibits Framed Art and Covers All the Walls in His Signature Doodles for Art Basel

Mr. Doodle Debuts Disney-Inspired Solo Exhibition in Macau

7 Facts About Pioneering Street Artist Keith Haring

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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