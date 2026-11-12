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Hundreds Gathered To Try To Move Chicago’s ‘Bean’ Sculpture 7 Inches to the Left

By Linnea Pejcha on November 12, 2026
Chicago's "The Bean" Sculpture.

Photo: Ffooter/Depositphotos

On Sunday, November 8, hundreds of people gathered around Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate sculpture (aka “The Bean”) with one unusual goal: moving it 7 inches to the left. It was quite an ambitious feat, considering the sculpture weighs about 110 tons. Although the crowd was ultimately unsuccessful, the humorous stunt brought Chicagoans together for an afternoon of fun.

The event began with flyers posted around Chicago that simply read, “We need to move the bean seven inches to the left,” with no further explanation. The flyers instructed people to gather at Millennium Park at exactly 12:47 p.m., and the unusual request quickly gained attention on social media.

The reason behind the stunt was an ongoing internet joke that claims a man is trapped inside the sculpture. According to an online invitation for the event, moving The Bean would supposedly reveal a hidden door, allowing people to give the imaginary man a pickle and other resources.

On the day of the event, hundreds of people showed up to participate, with videos showing crowds pushing against the sculpture in unison. Despite their combined efforts, The Bean didn’t budge.

Created by artist Anish Kapoor between 2004 and 2006, The Bean’s nickname comes from the sculpture’s unusual shape. Its 168 stainless steel plates are welded together and polished to create a seamless, mirror-like surface perfect for pictures and selfies. Over the years, it has become one of Chicago’s most recognizable landmarks.

Although the crowd couldn’t accomplish its original goal, the Millennium Park Foundation welcomed the playful gathering. Kathryn Deery, an executive director for the foundation, told People that the event was a creative way to bring people together and celebrate one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

The sculpture remained in place and received its usual cleaning afterward, leaving behind little more than extra handprints and a memorable afternoon for the people who participated.

Hundreds gathered in Chicago around the Cloud Gate sculpture (aka “The Bean”) to attempt to move it 7 inches to the left.

The crowd tried with all their might to push the 110-ton sculpture…

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While ultimately unsuccessful, the stunt brought Chicagoans together and celebrated the famous and well-loved landmark.

Source: Hundreds Gather in Chicago for Viral Stunt to Move 110-Ton ‘Bean’ Sculpture ‘7 Inches’ to the Left

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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