Italian artist Marco Martalar transforms discarded branches and reclaimed timber into majestic sculptures that look like they’re straight out of a fantasy film. Many of his majestic creations incorporate trees felled by Storm Vaia, the devastating weather event that swept through large parts of the Italian Alps in 2018.

From a 7-foot-tall sculpture inspired by an ancient water nymph to a gigantic, winged lion, Martalar’s works are a powerful tribute to nature and a celebration of ancient folklore. One of the artist’s most impressive creations is a giant wooden dragon perched on Alpe Cimbra in Lavarone, northern Italy. Made from branches left behind by the storm, the sculpture turns damaged trees into something extraordinary. But the dragon is more than just an impressive work of art. Martalar created it as a symbol of nature’s immense power. He spent 10 days planning the project before dedicating another six weeks to sculpting the creature by hand on site.

Tragically, the original dragon was destroyed by a fire in 2023, leaving little more than ashes behind. But with help from the local community, Martalar brought it back to life. The Vaia Regeneration Dragon was created using six tons of charred wood, with the marks left by the storm and fire becoming part of its form.

Other pieces look like they’ve grown from the earth and could come alive at any second, like The Radicosaur, a unicorn-like creature made in 2025. Martalar describes it as “a peaceful and ancestral creature that, although extremely rare, reveals itself only to children.” According to the artist, the sculpture brings a message of peace and harmony between nature and humans.

Many of Martalar’s works explore themes of resilience and human connection. One example, titled Il Bacio (The Kiss), stands beside Lake Molveno in northern Italy. The sculpture features two human figures, crafted from weathered wood, facing one another in an intimate pose. Martalar explains (translated), “The work celebrates the silent strength of love, capable of transforming matter into poetry and time into eternity. In that suspended moment, everything is silent: only the universal language of affection remains, which unites living beings like the invisible roots unite the trees of the forest.”

Check out some of the artist’s stunning sculptures below and stay up to date on his work by following Marco Martalar on Instagram.

Italian artist Marco Martalar transforms felled branches from storm Vaia into giant figurative sculptures.

Many of Martalar’s majestic creations are powerful tributes to nature and a celebration of ancient folklore.

Marco Martalar: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Marco Martalar.

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