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These Gigantic Glowing Bird Nest Sculptures Respond to Human Voices With Birdsong

By Emma Taggart on November 9, 2026

Birds share our everyday spaces, but we rarely take the time to really notice how they’ve adapted to living among us. NIDIUM by SPLACES.STUDIO is an ongoing series of nest-like, audio-reactive sculptures that invite us to pause and listen to birdsong.

The name NIDIUM comes from the Latin word for “nest.” The installation series comprises 20 unique public sculptures of varying sizes, measuring between 2.5 and 4 meters (8.2 to 13.1 feet) in diameter. Woven from cultivated willow, each larger-than-life nest is interlaced with warm strips of LED lighting and emits a continuous soundscape of birdsong recorded in Karelia, between northwestern Russia and Finland.

Each sculpture “listens” to the sounds around it, responding with its own unique soundscape based on human voices and movements. This creates a playful two-way conversation between people and nature, helping observers become more aware of the wildlife sharing their surroundings.

The series is a collaborative effort, brought to life by artist Andre Svibovitch, light engineer Nikita Boyak, floral artist Sabir Ahmedov, sound programmer Vsevolod Krassa, and neural network specialist Igor Prudnikov. Each sculpture is individually programmed and made with slightly different forms, allowing the giant nests to fit into a range of locations, from urban environments to exhibition spaces. So far, NIDIUM installations have appeared in skyscrapers and public spaces across St. Petersburg, as well as at Bolzano Art Week and various exhibitions throughout Europe and North America.

Check out some of the NIDIUM installations below and find out more about this project on the SPLACES.STUDIO website.

NIDIUM by SPLACES.STUDIO is an ongoing series of nest-like, audio-reactive sculptures that invite us to pause and listen to birdsong.

Each sculpture “listens” to the sounds around it, responding with its own unique soundscape based on human voices and movements.

The installation series comprises 20 unique public sculptures of varying sizes, measuring between 2.5 and 4 meters in diameter.

SPLACES.STUDIO: Website | Instagram

Source: NIDIUM, 2023 – ongoing series

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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