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Giant Sculptures of a Couple Holding Hands Reflects the Enduring Power of Love at Burning Man 2026

By Sage Helene on September 30, 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Two towering figures reach for each other in the middle of the Nevada desert. Only Love Will Remain, a large-scale sculpture by artist Michael Benisty, was part of Burning Man 2026 in Black Rock City. The work features two human forms with their hands joined, while their bodies stretch like liquid metal being pulled apart and disintegrating into thin air.

Benisty created the sculpture in mirror-polished stainless steel, a material that has become central to his practice. The highly reflective surface picks up the surrounding landscape. It also reflects the people who walk around it, making the viewer part of the sculpture’s shifting surface.

The sculpture’s forms emphasize movement. One figure leans toward the other, their arms meeting at the center. Long, irregular shapes extend from their heads, shoulders, and sides, creating the impression that their their bodies are being pulled apart and dissolving. Yet their hands remain connected. The name, Only Love Will Remain, is an apt description of this physical and symbolic bond that will be the last to disappear.

The contrast between the jagged, unruly edges and the solid, stability of the joined hands gives the work its visual tension. The figures appear to move in opposite directions while maintaining physical contact. Their polished surfaces further complicate the forms, breaking the desert landscape into fragmented reflections. That effect changes throughout the day. A blue sky can become part of a torso. Clouds can appear across a shoulder or face. Visitors and passing figures briefly enter the mirrored surface before disappearing again.

The work arrived at a particularly fitting moment for Burning Man. The 2026 event, Axis Mundi, explored interconnectedness, shared social realities, and humanity’s relationship with the natural world. Black Rock City rose in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert from August 30 through September 7 before disappearing at the end of the event. In a city designed to appear and disappear, Benisty’s sculpture offered a simple image of something that holds on.

To stay up to date on the artist’s work, you can follow Michael Benisty on Instagram.

Michael Benisty’s Only Love Will Remain brought two towering figures together in the Nevada desert for Burning Man 2026.

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

The mirror-polished stainless steel sculpture reflects its surroundings and the visitors who gather around it.

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Created for Burning Man’s 2026 theme of interconnectedness, the work turns human connection into a monumental desert encounter.

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

Only Love Will Remain Sculpture by Michael Benisty at Burning Man 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Benisty (@stevebenisty)

Michael Benisty: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michael Benisty.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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