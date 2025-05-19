Mr. Doodle’s Signature Illustrations Add Vibrancy and Charm to New Kleenex Tissue Boxes

UK-based artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr. Doodle, has earned over 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone. His work is buoyant, joyful, and delightfully graphic, reminiscent of Keith Haring’s timeless illustrations. In a brand-new campaign, Kleenex has tapped Mr. Doodle to reimagine their tissue boxes, adding his signature pops of color and charming line work to this essential household item.

Led by FCB London, the limited-edition collection spans three distinct designs, each featuring Mr. Doodle’s vibrant cast of characters. One box depicts a group of orange fish eagerly bouncing around a forest, while birds sing in the trees above and stars twinkle in the evening sky. The entire scene is rendered in an intricate pattern, increasing the composition’s sense of energy and movement. Another box is a little less busy, featuring a square-shaped creature flashing a wide smile. The creature boasts three, pink-hued eyes and his teeth are both orange and blue, punctuating what would otherwise be a monochromatic illustration.

Notably, the campaign provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Mr. Doodle’s creative process. In one promotional video, Mr. Doodle walks around his neighborhood in Kent, donning an outfit that’s covered from head to toe with a jumble of illustrations. The artist walks us through his home, which is also entirely adorned with his doodles, as he discusses the inspiration behind the Kleenex boxes he designed.

“I think it’s super important that art is accessible to everyone,” he says. “The idea is to spread a little more joy into people’s lives.”

Equally significant to the Kleenex partnership, Mr. Doodle explains, is the ability to “enter into so many people’s lives” through an item commonly found inside the home.

Mr. Doodle’s designs are currently being offered in a multipack of 12 tissue boxes, with 48 tissues included per box.

“This collaboration transforms Kleenex into a joyful statement piece for your home,” Lauren Taylor, Kleenex’s brand manager, says. “Grab a little more joy and let these unique doodle designs brighten your everyday moments.”

To learn more about the Kleenex x Mr. Doodle collaboration, visit the Kleenex website.

