Home / Design / Creative Products

Mr. Doodle’s Signature Illustrations Add Vibrancy and Charm to New Kleenex Tissue Boxes

By Eva Baron on May 19, 2025

Kleenex x Mr. Doodle Partnership Limited-Edition Tissue Box

UK-based artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr. Doodle, has earned over 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone. His work is buoyant, joyful, and delightfully graphic, reminiscent of Keith Haring’s timeless illustrations. In a brand-new campaign, Kleenex has tapped Mr. Doodle to reimagine their tissue boxes, adding his signature pops of color and charming line work to this essential household item.

Led by FCB London, the limited-edition collection spans three distinct designs, each featuring Mr. Doodle’s vibrant cast of characters. One box depicts a group of orange fish eagerly bouncing around a forest, while birds sing in the trees above and stars twinkle in the evening sky. The entire scene is rendered in an intricate pattern, increasing the composition’s sense of energy and movement. Another box is a little less busy, featuring a square-shaped creature flashing a wide smile. The creature boasts three, pink-hued eyes and his teeth are both orange and blue, punctuating what would otherwise be a monochromatic illustration.

Notably, the campaign provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Mr. Doodle’s creative process. In one promotional video, Mr. Doodle walks around his neighborhood in Kent, donning an outfit that’s covered from head to toe with a jumble of illustrations. The artist walks us through his home, which is also entirely adorned with his doodles, as he discusses the inspiration behind the Kleenex boxes he designed.

“I think it’s super important that art is accessible to everyone,” he says. “The idea is to spread a little more joy into people’s lives.”

Equally significant to the Kleenex partnership, Mr. Doodle explains, is the ability to “enter into so many people’s lives” through an item commonly found inside the home.

Mr. Doodle’s designs are currently being offered in a multipack of 12 tissue boxes, with 48 tissues included per box.

“This collaboration transforms Kleenex into a joyful statement piece for your home,” Lauren Taylor, Kleenex’s brand manager, says. “Grab a little more joy and let these unique doodle designs brighten your everyday moments.”

To learn more about the Kleenex x Mr. Doodle collaboration, visit the Kleenex website.

In a new partnership, Kleenex has tapped Mr. Doodle to reimagine their tissue boxes, adding his signature pops of color and charm to this essential household item.

Kleenex x Mr. Doodle Partnership Limited-Edition Tissue Box

Kleenex x Mr. Doodle Partnership Limited-Edition Tissue Box

Kleenex x Mr. Doodle Partnership Limited-Edition Tissue Box

For the campaign, Mr. Doodle offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his creative process and how he lives in Kent.

Mr. Doodle: Website | Instagram
Kleenex: Website | Instagram

All images via Kleenex.

Related Articles:

Mr. Doodle Exhibits Framed Art and Covers All the Walls in His Signature Doodles for Art Basel

Mr. Doodle Debuts Disney-Inspired Solo Exhibition in Macau

Britain’s Oldest Cathedral Pairs with Graffiti Artist for Year Long Collaboration

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Playful Products Will Spark Your Creativity To Get You Started Creating
Takashi Murakami Teams Up With CASETiFY To Create Vibrant Tech Accessories
This 3D Mona Lisa Painting Cat Bed Will Turn Your Feline Friend Into a Masterpiece
Futuristic LED Infinity Light Cube Lets You Create Mesmerizing Light and Sound Art Right at Home
This Technics Turntable-Inspired Watch Is the Perfect Timepiece for Music Lovers
Unique 100-Year-Old Clothes Dryer Unfolds From the Wall Like an Umbrella

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Disco Ball Animal Sculptures Bring Sparkling Glamour to Every Room
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device
CES 2025: Smart Planter Uses NASA-Developed Aeroponics To Revolutionize Indoor Gardening
CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility
CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down
Designers Modernize Cuckoo Clocks With Bold Colors and Sleek Edges

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.