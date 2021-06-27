Home / Art

Illustrative Multi-Panel Floral Collages Capture the Boundless Beauty of Nature

By Emma Taggart on June 27, 2021
Multi Panel Wall Art by Ani Cuenca

Rather than depict flowers in color, Brazilian artist Ani Cuenca captures the beauty of nature in black and white ink. Her abstract, multi-panel wall art is made from layers of cut-out drawings, mimicking the lush environments they’re inspired by.

Cuenca has always had a love for drawing and crafting ever since childhood. She decided to pursue architecture as a young adult, but after years of working behind a computer, she realized how much she missed creating something with her hands. Cuenca would often find herself subconsciously doodling in her notes during meetings. “Without realizing it,” she recalls, “the notebooks were always full of drawings.” Eventually, Cuenca decided to leave her job in architecture and pursue her own art. Her passion is now a full-time career.

Cuenca uses a range of techniques to create her multi-panel art. She begins by rendering her illustrative floral motifs using India ink on watercolor paper. She then cuts out her drawings and pastes them on wooden boards that have often been painted with colorful, geometric sections. Cuenca chooses to depict nature as abstract shapes to allow the viewer to imagine her illustrative landscapes in their own way. “None of us see the world as it really is: each of us sees it according to our shared and individual stories, the colors you see may not be the same colors someone else sees,” she says. “Based on this understanding, I chose to create a black and white nature, so that each one has its own color depending on your imagination.”

Both the layered collage effect and the use of multiple wooden panels allow each composition to grow out from the borders of the canvas. “I imagine the landscape as an organic, fluid mosaic, lush with flowers,” Cuenca reveals. “The flower figures start to relate to each other in a three-dimensional environment.” She adds, “Inside and outside they complement each other between reliefs and shadows.”

Just as nature itself blooms, so does Cuenca’s creative freedom. Perhaps the overflowing compositions also represent the artist’s own mindset. The panels resemble the orderly, architectural forms of her past, but her drawings sprawl across them unconfined, representing her present.

Check out Cuenca’s multi-panel wall art below, and find more from her portfolio on her website.

Brazilian artist Ani Cuenca creates multi-panel wall art that captures nature in full bloom.

 

Multi Panel Wall Art by Ani Cuenca

She renders her illustrative floral motifs using India ink on watercolor paper and then pastes her drawings onto wooden boards.

Multi Panel Wall Art by Ani Cuenca

Cuenca chooses to depict nature as abstract, black and white shapes in order to allow the viewer to imagine her illustrative landscapes in their own way.

Multi Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani CuencaMulti Panel Wall Art by Ani Cuenca

Ani Cuenca: Website | Facebook | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ani Cuenca.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
