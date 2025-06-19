Home / Art

Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora

By Sara Barnes on June 19, 2025
Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Rashaad Newsome
“JOY!,” 2022
Collage on paper in custom mahogany and resin artist frame with automotive paint and crystals
67 1/2 x 67 x 5 inches
Image courtesy of the artist

This fall, the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) is set to open an expansive exhibition that invites viewers to imagine Blackness as one of limitless possibilities. Titled UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe, it's a group exhibition that explores the “critical connections between Blackness, scientific and spiritual cosmologies, and post-human thought.” UNBOUND highlights Blackness as a powerful force that lies at the intersection of creativity and the scholarly.

The show will take over the entire museum, spanning three floors and enveloping the viewer in a variety of media and conceptual ways of viewing Blackness. It highlights aesthetic practices, utilizing paintings, collage, glass art, and installation, while looking to celebrate and see the freedom that comes from the unknown.

Key Jo Lee, chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, organized UNBOUND. “This exhibition is a celebration of the vast conceptual capacity of Blackness, and treats Black existence with the same imaginative and intellectual openness we apply to thinking through metaphysics and the cosmos,” Lee says. “In doing so, it makes a radical claim that Blackness is not marginal, but central to how we comprehend being, time, and the universe itself.”

The first floor of the museum is dedicated to the themes of creation, divinity, and the mythological. It includes photos from the Infinite Essence series by Mikael Owunna, which is inspired by Nigerian (Igbo) and Malian (Dogon) beliefs that view Blackness as an “originary source of life.” To produce the series, Owunna shot portraits with a camera that only transmits UV light. The models are speckled in UV paint and are shot in total darkness, making them appear as awe-inspiring celestial beings.

Works on the second and third floors revolve around the theme of mapping Blackness, both geologically and astrophysically. Alison Janae Hamilton’s work is featured in this portion of the exhibition. One featured piece is titled BRILLIANT SKY (For Mary Ann Carroll), which pays tribute to the only female member of the Florida Highwaymen, a self-taught group of 26 Black artists who used vivid colors to depict the untouched landscape.

UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe will be on view at MoAD from October 1, 2025, through August 16, 2026. The timing of the exhibition coincides with MoAD’s 20th anniversary celebrations and the second annual Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week, in which the entire Bay Area region recognizes Black arts and culture.

This fall, the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) is opening an exhibition inviting viewers to imagine Blackness as one of limitless possibilities.

Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Mikael Owunna
“Chukwu’s Grief,” 2021
Vinyl
Dimensions variable
Image courtesy of the artist

Titled UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe, it's a group exhibition that explores the “critical connections between Blackness, scientific and spiritual cosmologies, and post-human thought.”

Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Allison Janae Hamilton
“BRILLIANT SKY (For Mary Ann Carroll),” 2025
Resin, mirrored glass, patina 25 7/8 x 20 3/8 x 3 3/8 inches
Photo credit: Jason Wyche
© Allison Janae Hamilton

Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Chris Ofili
“Third Eye Vision,” 1999
Oil, acrylic, paper collage, glitter, polyester resin, map pins, elephant dung on linen
96 x 72-3/8 x 6 inches
© Chris Ofili

Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Didier William
“Dark Shores,” 2024
Acrylic, ink, oil, wood carving on panel
80 1/8 x 52 1/8 inches
Courtesy of the artist and Altman Siegel, San Francisco

The exhibition will be on view at MoAD from October 1, 2025, through August 16, 2026. The timing coincides with MoAD’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Lorna Simpson
“Reoccurring,” 2021
Ink and screenprint on gessoed fiberglass
102 x 144 x 1 3/8 inches
Image courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth

Unbound Exhibition at Museum of the African Diaspora

Harmonia Rosales
“Creation Story,” 2022
Oil on wood panel
48 x 72 inches
Image courtesy of the artist

Exhibition Information:
UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe
October 1, 2025–August 16, 2026
Museum of the African Diaspora
685 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Museum of the African Diaspora: Website | InstagramFacebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Museum of the African Diaspora.

Related Articles:

Powerful Mixed-Media Carvings Speak to the Experiences of Black Womanhood

Visit Studio BE in New Orleans for a Look at Black Art and Culture in the Big Easy

Photographer Highlights the Vibrant Energy in Portraits From Los Angeles’ Black Market Flea

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin
Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment
Artist Masterfully Merges Classical Art and Scenes of Urban Life in Digital Collages
How an $18 Throw Pillow Led to the Discovery of a Famously Stolen Painting
Illustrator Transforms Fields of Grass Into Peacefully Surreal Worlds
Hilma af Klint’s Botanical Illustrations Are Now On View For the First Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Here Are the Top 5 Most Valuable Paintings as of 2025
Chicago White Sox Unveils New Mural of Pope Leo XIV Inside Baseball Stadium
The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is
Getty Villa Is Finally Reopening After the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
Prolific Art Collector Invites All People to the Contemporary Art World Through Instagram [Interview]
Los Angeles Artist Shares How She’s Rebuilding After Devastating January Fires [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.