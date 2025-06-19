Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora

This fall, the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) is set to open an expansive exhibition that invites viewers to imagine Blackness as one of limitless possibilities. Titled UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe, it's a group exhibition that explores the “critical connections between Blackness, scientific and spiritual cosmologies, and post-human thought.” UNBOUND highlights Blackness as a powerful force that lies at the intersection of creativity and the scholarly.

The show will take over the entire museum, spanning three floors and enveloping the viewer in a variety of media and conceptual ways of viewing Blackness. It highlights aesthetic practices, utilizing paintings, collage, glass art, and installation, while looking to celebrate and see the freedom that comes from the unknown.

Key Jo Lee, chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, organized UNBOUND. “This exhibition is a celebration of the vast conceptual capacity of Blackness, and treats Black existence with the same imaginative and intellectual openness we apply to thinking through metaphysics and the cosmos,” Lee says. “In doing so, it makes a radical claim that Blackness is not marginal, but central to how we comprehend being, time, and the universe itself.”

The first floor of the museum is dedicated to the themes of creation, divinity, and the mythological. It includes photos from the Infinite Essence series by Mikael Owunna, which is inspired by Nigerian (Igbo) and Malian (Dogon) beliefs that view Blackness as an “originary source of life.” To produce the series, Owunna shot portraits with a camera that only transmits UV light. The models are speckled in UV paint and are shot in total darkness, making them appear as awe-inspiring celestial beings.

Works on the second and third floors revolve around the theme of mapping Blackness, both geologically and astrophysically. Alison Janae Hamilton’s work is featured in this portion of the exhibition. One featured piece is titled BRILLIANT SKY (For Mary Ann Carroll), which pays tribute to the only female member of the Florida Highwaymen, a self-taught group of 26 Black artists who used vivid colors to depict the untouched landscape.

UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe will be on view at MoAD from October 1, 2025, through August 16, 2026. The timing of the exhibition coincides with MoAD’s 20th anniversary celebrations and the second annual Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week, in which the entire Bay Area region recognizes Black arts and culture.

Exhibition Information :

UNBOUND: Art, Blackness, and the Universe

October 1, 2025–August 16, 2026

Museum of the African Diaspora

685 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105

