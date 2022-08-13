Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Hyperrealistic Artworks Are an Intriguing Portal to Their Subjects Inner Worlds

By Margherita Cole on August 13, 2022
Hyperrealistic Paintings by Mustafa Yuc

“Nook,” oil on canvas, 2020

At first glance, it's hard to distinguish Mustafa Yüce‘s art from reality. The Turkish artist creates hyperrealistic paintings and pastel drawings of enigmatic figures in carefully crafted environments.  Seemingly lost in their own thoughts, they are intended to reflect people's inner worlds.

“What I really want to emphasize is the narrative in my compositions,” Yüce explains to My Modern Met. “I embody the theme of reflecting reality, leaving the audience to question the reality of discrimination and acceptance.” Each piece is masterfully rendered to resemble three-dimensional places and people. Using his mediums of choice—oil paint on canvas and pastel on paper—he recreates the textures of hair, skin, cloth, and foliage. As a result, his art can be mistaken with a photograph.

Yüce's hyperrealistic style is paired with unexpected subject matter. Female figures inhabit varied environments indoors and outside, their expressions calm and lost in thought. In Nook, for instance, a woman naps inside the hole of a brick wall, her long dark hair cascading over the circular cement frame. Similarly, Birce features a female figure clad in an ornate black gown who stares directly at the viewer from her position on the carpeted floor. Although not quite a dream, these images capture relationships between people and nature, life and death, and inner and outer lives.

You can keep up with Yüce's latest art by following him on Facebook and Instagram.

Turkish artist Mustafa Yüce creates exquisite paintings and drawings with hyperrealistic details.

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawing by Mustafa Yuce

“Dead Flower,” pastel on paper, 2019

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawing by Mustafa Yuce

“Tilsim,” pastel on paper, 2022

He depicts enigmatic figures that appear to be caught in a trance.

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawing by Mustafa Yuce

“Birce,” pastel on paper, 2019

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawing by Mustafa Yuce

“Beyaz kelebek,” pastel on paper, 2022

Hyperrealistic Paintings by Mustafa Yuc

“White Death,” pastel on paper, 2022

Yüce tries to explore people's inner world through his realistic art.

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawing by Mustafa Yuce

“Quiet Time,” pastel on paper, 2019

Hyperrealistic Pastel Drawing by Mustafa Yuce

“Transformation,” pastel on paper, 2019

Hyperrealistic Paintings by Mustafa Yuc

“The World,” oil on canvas, 2016

Hyperrealistic Paintings by Mustafa Yuce

“The Moon,” oil on canvas, 2016

Watch these videos for insight into Yüce's meticulous process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mustafa Yüce (@mustafayuceart)

Mustafa Yuce: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mustafa Yüce.

Related Articles:

Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Warm Glow of Hope Within Hands

Cinematic Paintings Capture the Tranquil Beauty of a Romanticized American Southwest

Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Submerge Ethereal Figures in Water

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illustrator Has Mastered Portrait Drawing and Now Shares Her Knowledge With Others
Conservators Discover a Hidden Van Gogh Self-Portrait Under Another Artwork
Dramatic Painting Illustrates a Tense Showdown Between a Killer Whale and a Seal
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Warm Glow of Hope Within Hands
Artist Paints the First Full-Color Hyperrealistic Portrait of Harriet Tubman
Cinematic Paintings Capture the Tranquil Beauty of a Romanticized American Southwest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Expressive Sunflowers Bloom on Vibrant Open-Impressionist Canvases
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Submerge Ethereal Figures in Water
Hyperrealistic Pencil Drawings Explore Gender by Depicting Female Heads on Male Bodies
Nigerian Artist “Draws” Hyperrealistic Portraits by Burning Wood
10 Best Eco-Friendly Sketchbooks for Artists and Designers
Contemporary ‘Open Impressionism’ Highlights the Expansive Beauty of California Vineyards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]