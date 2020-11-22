This Elegant Kitchen Cabinet Lets You Perfectly Store All of Your Kitchenware in Style

Equal parts function and form, the Muzhi cupboard is a practical and elegant alternative to the average kitchen cabinet. It was created for the Chinese home furniture brand Ziihome by product designer Yen-Hao Chu, who operates under the belief that good design is achieving balance. By incorporating the natural beauty of solid wood, elements of gold, glass, and smooth lines; Chu created a timeless piece that easily accommodates all of your tableware and kitchenware.

The unit is made up of three parts—A, B, and C—that can be purchased separately and are easily assembled and dismantled, according to individual needs. It can function as a simple sideboard with only the drawers and cabinetry underneath (part A). Or you can also add the mid-section (part B), which includes an open area for small kitchen appliances as well as a shelf with metal bars and hooks for hanging wine glasses and cooking utensils. If you need even more storage space, then add on part C, which features glassed-in cabinets that grant an unobstructed display of your prettiest plateware. On the left side, there's even an open area that allows in light to accommodate potted plants.

Its every component is optimized for ease of access and organization while also maintaining an unassuming grace and classic beauty characteristic of Chinese furniture. Designed with the virtue of balance in mind, the Muzhi cupboard achieves a satisfying equilibrium between the demand for its utility and the desire for a visually appealing product—besting most kitchen cabinets 2–0!

Product designer Yen-Hao Chu created a timeless piece of kitchen cabinetry that can adapt to any space and accommodate all your kitchenware.

The Muzhi cupboard combines elements of gold, glass, solid wood, and clean lines for a storage solution that is both visually satisfying and practical.

Its large capacity easily accommodates pots, pans, and any other kitchen essentials.

Yen-Hao Chu: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Designboom]

All images via Tu Liang.

