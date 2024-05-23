View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

Most of the time, glass is rigid and fragile, making it one of the most complicated materials to work with for sculptors. But one Japanese creative has developed and perfected an innovative technique that turns glass into a malleable tool that is as full of potential as thread or clay. Nao Saito describes her practice as “stringer work,” as she takes glass sticks and carefully welds them to form delicate and complex sculptures that seem to be made out of netting.

To achieve this, Saito stretches and weaves borosilicate glass into thin pieces. “We present objects and accessories that highlight the delicacy of our products,” she writes on her website. Saito defines the underlying theme of all her glass work as “taking your breath away”—something her highly intricate pieces achieve with flying colors. “Although we use borosilicate glass (heat-resistant glass) with high transparency and strength, it is delicately made,” she adds. “It can be repaired because it can be reheated.”

Saito spends a good amount of her time producing smaller pieces that can double as decor, like flowers with vases, snow flakes, and butterflies. However, her expertise truly shines in her large-scale human glass sculptures. While at first sight they may pass for 3D printing, seeing Saito at work shows the true challenges of her endeavor. As if accurately representing human proportions wasn't one of the main challenges of art, she masterfully does it by bending glass. She has even nailed the look of hands.

Of course, working on such delicate pieces takes a good amount of work, and there are glass sculptures Saito has been working on for years. Still, nothing beats the thrill of working on little elements, almost making us forget the brittle nature of her creations.

To stay up to date with Saito's delicate glass sculptures, you can follow her on Instagram.

Nao Saito has developed and perfected an innovative technique that turns glass into a malleable tool that is full of potential.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

The artist describes her practice as “stringer work,” as she takes glass sticks and carefully welds them to form delicate and complex sculptures that seem to be made out of netting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

Saito's expertise truly shines in her large-scale human glass sculptures. As if accurately representing human proportions wasn't one of the main challenges of art, she masterfully does it by bending glass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

Nao Saito: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Artist “Draws” Stunning Portraits by Steadily Cracking Glass

Stunning Stained Glass Tableware Shines in a Myriad of Colors at the Dining Table

Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.

Floating Glass Museum Is a Futuristic Homage to Venice and Global Climate Change