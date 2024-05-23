Home / Art / Sculpture

Japanese Artist Creates Delicate Glass Sculptures With Innovative String Welding Technique

By Regina Sienra on May 23, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

Most of the time, glass is rigid and fragile, making it one of the most complicated materials to work with for sculptors. But one Japanese creative has developed and perfected an innovative technique that turns glass into a malleable tool that is as full of potential as thread or clay. Nao Saito describes her practice as “stringer work,” as she takes glass sticks and carefully welds them to form delicate and complex sculptures that seem to be made out of netting.

To achieve this, Saito stretches and weaves borosilicate glass into thin pieces. “We present objects and accessories that highlight the delicacy of our products,” she writes on her website. Saito defines the underlying theme of all her glass work as “taking your breath away”—something her highly intricate pieces achieve with flying colors. “Although we use borosilicate glass (heat-resistant glass) with high transparency and strength, it is delicately made,” she adds. “It can be repaired because it can be reheated.”

Saito spends a good amount of her time producing smaller pieces that can double as decor, like flowers with vases, snow flakes, and butterflies. However, her expertise truly shines in her large-scale human glass sculptures. While at first sight they may pass for 3D printing, seeing Saito at work shows the true challenges of her endeavor. As if accurately representing human proportions wasn't one of the main challenges of art, she masterfully does it by bending glass. She has even nailed the look of hands.

Of course, working on such delicate pieces takes a good amount of work, and there are glass sculptures Saito has been working on for years. Still, nothing beats the thrill of working on little elements, almost making us forget the brittle nature of her creations.

To stay up to date with Saito's delicate glass sculptures, you can follow her on Instagram.

Nao Saito has developed and perfected an innovative technique that turns glass into a malleable tool that is full of potential.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

The artist describes her practice as “stringer work,” as she takes glass sticks and carefully welds them to form delicate and complex sculptures that seem to be made out of netting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

Saito's expertise truly shines in her large-scale human glass sculptures. As if accurately representing human proportions wasn't one of the main challenges of art, she masterfully does it by bending glass.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nao saito (@nao.glass)

Nao Saito: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Artist “Draws” Stunning Portraits by Steadily Cracking Glass

Stunning Stained Glass Tableware Shines in a Myriad of Colors at the Dining Table

Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.

Floating Glass Museum Is a Futuristic Homage to Venice and Global Climate Change

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Wire Sculptures Merge the Magic of Fairies and Dandelions
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion
Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures
Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion
Artist Daniel Arsham Helps Blind Man Enjoy His Tactile Sculpture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sculptor Reimagines How Ancient Art Will Be Viewed 1,000 Years From Now
Artist Gives Vintage Pianos a Second Life by Turning Them Into Sweeping Phoenix Sculptures
Artist Gives Old Bicycle Chains New Life By Using Them In Imaginative Human Sculptures
Artist Uses Lego Blocks To Create Stunning Paintings That Almost Look Like The Real Thing
Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures
Artist Creates Heavenly Reliefs That Grace Homes With Divine Beauty

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.