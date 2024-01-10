Home / Art / Sculpture

Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.

By Jessica Stewart on January 10, 2024

Delicate Space by Ben Young

Sculptor Ben Young is starting 2024 with his first solo exhibition in the United States. Known for his handcrafted glass sculptures that celebrate his love for the ocean, Young's newest sculptures show off a pared-back aesthetic that focuses on form over narrative. This beautiful development allows viewers to pour themselves into each piece, reading into them as they desire.

His show, Delicate Space, also furthers Young's investigation of the relationship between humans and the natural world. He challenges conventional ideas of equilibrium and perception, paying particular attention to the use of contrasting materials. In doing so, he asks the public to think about the delicate dance of coexistence between us and the environment, particularly when humans interfere in the harmony of nature.

The true protagonist of Young's work is, as always, water. Always looking to achieve balance, the ebbs and flows of the sea are the driving force behind his sculptures. By incorporating lighting and mirrors, Young continues to push the boundaries of what he can achieve. Some pieces appear to give a glimpse into endless ocean waves and are nearly as mesmerizing as looking at the sea. And as he evolves his style and moves toward further abstraction, we can only imagine the creative possibilities will grow.

Ben Young's Delicate Space will run from January 11 to January 31, 2024, at New York City's Chesterfield Gallery.

Sculptor Ben Young is having his first solo exhibition in the United States.

Ben Young Glass Sculpture

Delicate Space by Ben Young

Ben Young Glass Sculpture

Delicate Space by Ben Young

All of the glass sculptures were created over the course of 2023.

Delicate Space by Ben Young

Delicate Space by Ben Young

Ben Young Ocean Art

Ben Young Ocean Art

Young has begun experimenting with lighting and mirrors to push the perception of the viewer.

Ben Young Glass Sculpture

Ben Young Glass Sculpture

Ben Young Ocean Art

His handmade sculptures have always revolved around the ocean and the natural world.

Ben Young Ocean Art

Ben Young Ocean Art

Ben Young Ocean Art

He's now pushing himself even further to explore abstract concepts.

Ben Young Glass Sculpture

