Stunning Stained Glass Tableware Shines in a Myriad of Colors at the Dining Table

When we think of stained glass, it's most likely the big, colorful windows of cathedrals and palaces that come to mind. But a company called Chrysolite Workshop proves this decorative technique can also be applied to much smaller and ordinary objects, like cutlery, cups, and plates, all while keeping the same amount of detail. The result is stained glass tableware that belongs in a museum rather than the dining table.

The designers spotlight their creations—as well as the laborious process behind them—on Instagram and TikTok. There, a ritzy parade of utensils shine in a myriad of colors. As if the intricate nature of their work wasn't impressive enough, the fact that it is featured on such tiny objects makes it all the more commendable.

“We create precious tableware using stained glass enamel technique,” shares Chrysolite Workshop on their site. “This is painstaking manual labor that requires jewelry craftsmanship—for example, to create a ladle based on Russian fairy tales it took us four months of work, seven master jewelers, a team of artists, two jewelry technicians, as well as 200 meters of silver wire weighing 100 grams, 17 colors of enamel and fiery stoves.”

These beautiful pieces come alive thanks to the work of 40 artisans, including metal and enamel artists, engravers, and carvers. “Even in the 21st century we haven’t become ‘fashionable' because we still do everything with our hands!” writes the Chrysolite Workshop team.

Like many works of art, this fine dinnerware begins with a sketch, before approaching the color composition and creating an enamel palette and grinding quartz to obtain the colors. The piece then goes to the metal artist, who builds the frame using silver filigree. “In a simplified form, the process of creating filigree looks like this: a wire with a diameter of 0.21 mm is drawn from a block of silver in the process of rolling and drawing,” the company explains.

Then, the enamel artists applies the color into each cell of the scanned pattern using a jewelry spatula, making sure it doesn't get on the filigree. Once that is done, the piece makes a trip to the muffle furnace to seal the color, before getting a final polish and a galvanic bath. “And as you can see, this is far from an easy, painstaking work that requires professionalism and talent,” Chrysolite Workshop shares. “But this doesn’t stop us at all; on the contrary, it encourages us to create more and more new, complex, original and interesting things.”

If you'd like to get one of these intricate works, Chrysolite Workshop has an online store where you can find tea sets, glasses, bowls, teaspoons, and ladles. However, they recently stated that they've been having issues with shipping overseas due to the precious nature of the material, so visit their website for more info. You can also tune in for more eye candy by following them on Instagram and TikTok.

