1,300+ Hand-Colored Wildlife Illustrations Now Available in The Naturalist’s Library Digital Archive

An endless list of information about nature and wildlife is now at our fingertips, but this was not always the case. In the Victorian era, The Naturalist’s Library was one of the main sources of information about the natural world. Now, you can step back in time with a digital archive of the library restored by Nicholas Rougeux, an independent designer and developer known for creating interactive digital archives and visualizations that bring historical collections to life.

Created by Sir William Jardine (1800–1874) and published between 1833 and 1843, The Naturalist’s Library consists of over 40 volumes of information about local as well as foreign animals, ranging from hummingbirds to monkeys to quadrupeds. The collection is divided into four main sections: Ornithology (14 volumes), Mammalia (13 volumes), Entomology (seven volumes), and Ichthyology (six volumes). Each volume contains around 30 plates of beautiful, detailed illustrations representing a diverse collection of wildlife alongside detailed descriptions.

The success of The Naturalist’s Library was immense and resulted in numerous editions and reprints throughout the 19th century. Its publication represented a greater connection to nature and the possibility of understanding the wider natural world, opening Victorian readers to knowledge that had previously been inaccessible and unknown. Comprised of 1,347 beautifully detailed illustrations of the creatures written about, The Naturalist’s Library was also a stunning artistic feat. Originally engraved on steel to preserve the delicacy of the fine line drawings, the illustrations were then hand-colored on small prints measuring 4 by 6 inches. After the black-and-white images were printed, they were given to colorists who painted them by hand with watercolor, resulting in the vibrant illustrations we can see today.

Rougeux’s restoration process was meticulous, involving many rounds of digital restoration using high-resolution scans of the originals. Throughout the process, the goal was not to perfectly recreate the original plates, but to honor them by preserving and enhancing the original artists’ intent and creating the archive available to us today.

Through Rougeux’s thoughtful restoration, The Naturalist’s Library is no longer confined to the shelves of rare book collections. Instead, the nearly 200-year-old publication has found new life online, allowing anyone to explore its remarkable illustrations and experience one of the Victorian era’s most celebrated natural history collections.

The Naturalist’s Library digital archive is now available online, but you can also buy your own large-format physical copy of Plates of the Naturalist’s Library for $295.11. A series of posters of the plates are also available for purchase.

New digital archive of The Naturalist’s Library provides an opportunity to step back in time.

Created by Sir William Jardine (1800–1874) and published between 1833 and 1843, The Naturalist’s Library consists of over 40 volumes of information about local as well as foreign animals, ranging from hummingbirds to monkeys to quadrupeds.

Comprised of 1,347 beautifully detailed illustrations of the creatures written about, The Naturalist’s Library was an incredible scientific as well as artistic feat.

Through Rougeux’s thoughtful restoration, the nearly 200-year-old publication has found new life online, allowing anyone to explore its remarkable illustrations and experience one of the Victorian era’s most celebrated natural history collections.

The Naturalist’s Library: Website

Nicholas Rougeux: Website | Instagram

All images via The Naturalist’s Library.

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