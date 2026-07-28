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Quentin Blake Founded the World’s Largest Space for Illustration and Its Now Open in London

By Sara Barnes on July 28, 2026
Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Quentin Blake beside A Bridge to the Past (2026), a new mural commissioned for the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration ahead of its public opening on 5 June 2026. (Photo: Benedict Johnson)

Illustration is a powerful force for communication. This type of art conveys stories and ideas, making even the most complex concepts accessible. It’s an important part of our culture, and a new institution in London’s Clerkenwell neighborhood is honoring the field. The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is the UK’s first and only charity for illustration, founded by eponymous illustrator Quentin Blake. Blake is perhaps best known for illustrating Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1964) and Matilda (1988).

With its opening on June 5, 2026, the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is officially the world’s largest space for illustration. In it, you’ll find exhibitions related to illustrators and illustrations, and creative projects done in collaboration with collections, universities, schools, community groups, and more.

“Illustration changes everything,” the center explains. “We harness its power to transform the way we express ourselves, connect with others and see the world around us.” The institution views illustration as deliberate and powerful, a catalyst for making things more comprehensible, and a means to reach across disciplines, audiences, and cultures.

These ideals are present in two of its current exhibitions. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like…, now on view through August 31, 2026, is the illustrator MURUGIAH’s first-ever solo show. In a style that’s colorful, kaleidoscopic, and sometimes macabre, the work reflects on the illustrator’s life. Pieces draw on MURUGIAH’s Sri Lankan heritage and Welsh upbringing, with motifs that include flowers, elephants, and skull-headed characters influenced by playing Nintendo when he was young. Fused with references to Hollywood films and Sri Lanka, there’s a lot to dig into in these multifaceted works.

While MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… is a solo exhibition, Queer as Comics is a group show that takes a historical look at comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels, and zines that have represented LGBTQIA+ perspectives since the 1940s. Works included in the exhibition demonstrate how comics have provided a voice for the queer community. It features everything from Tove Jansson’s 1954 Moomin cartoon to graphic novelists including Alison Bechdel to Lee Lai’s story of love lost, Stone Fruit, published in 2021.

“Comics have a long tradition of being subversive: not solely art or literature but a combination of both to make their messages captivate readers,” remarks curator Paul Gravett. “They lend themselves perfectly to queer themes as brilliantly showcased in the exhibition.”

You can learn more about the space and plan your visit on the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration website.

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is the UK’s first and only charity for illustration, founded by eponymous illustrator Quentin Blake.

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Hufton Crow

Blake is perhaps best known for illustrating Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1964) and Matilda (1988).

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Quentin Blake in front of his drawing of Waiting for Godot in the exhibition Quentin Blake Performance at the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration ahead of its public opening on 5 June 2026. (Photo: Benedict Johnson)

With its opening on June 5, 2026, the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is officially the world’s largest space for illustration.

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Quentin Blake and Artist Director Olivia Ahmad view works in the exhibition Quentin Blake Performance at the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration ahead of its public opening on 5 June 2026. (Photo: Benedict Johnson)

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Benedict Johnson

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like…, now on view through August 31, 2026, is one of the centers opening exhibitions.

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Benedict Johnson

In a style that’s colorful, kaleidoscopic, and sometimes macabre, the work reflects on the illustrator’s life.

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Benedict Johnson

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Benedict Johnson

Queer as Comics is a group show, also currently on view, taking a historical look at comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels, and zines that have represented LGBTQIA+ perspectives since the 1940s.

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Justin Piperger

Works included in the exhibition demonstrate how comics have provided a voice for the queer community.

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Justin Piperger

Quentin Blake at Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration

Photo: Justin Piperger

Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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