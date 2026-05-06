Home / Art / Drawing

Hyperreal Drawings on Wood Explore Humankind’s Relationship With Nature

By Eva Baron on May 6, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

There are plenty of surfaces upon which visual art can unfold, whether it be a canvas, a piece of paper, or even the land itself. In Martina Billi’s case, though, creativity emerges in some more unexpected places, including wood. For years, the Italian artist has approached the material with both precision and whimsy, all while exploring the relationship between humans, animals, and nature.

“Animals occupy a central place in my works, not only as independent beings, but as metaphors for our internal emotions, instincts, and processes,” Billi remarked in a 2025 interview with Plataforma de Arte Contemporáneo. “Often, my compositions develop in a dreamlike and timeless space, where the human body and nature merge.”

Perhaps nothing exemplifies this better than Seguimos, which Billi recently created using ballpoint pen and India ink on wood. Measuring 1.80 meters by 2.50 meters (about 6 feet by 8.2 feet), the monumental work centers upon a girl in an elegant dress, her expression listless despite the circle of tigers surrounding her. The animals bat at one another, their teeth bared and ears flattened, and yet the girl is spared from their fighting. Whether these tigers are protecting or simply ignoring this central figure is beside the point—her very presence, as well as her resigned and almost exasperated attitude, seems to point at another thematic interest.

“Perhaps the tameable doesn’t exist and it’s an illusion,” Billi writes in an Instagram post sharing the work. “As long as the wild remains intact, the untamed forces us to recognize the limit of our own authority.”

Throughout history, the natural world has often been subsumed and ultimately controlled by human desire, and that fact echoes across much of Billi’s artwork. Eros y Thanatos, for instance, revisits Freud’s 1920 essay Beyond the Pleasure Principle, in which the renowned psychoanalyst identified love and death drives as fundamental to determining human behavior and acts of self-preservation. In this composition, an enormous bear cradles a naked woman, whose body can effectively be split in half by sliding apart the work’s wooden panels. When opened, a skeleton is revealed, its ribcage overflowing with flowers. The imagery may be overt, but, when considered within the artist’s wider practice, the piece questions how our psychological impulses may exert authority over nature and how, in so doing, we contribute to our own downfalls.

Stylistically, Billi often veers toward striking, black-and-white forms, complete with meticulous linework, stippling, and cross-hatching. These high-contrast visuals seamlessly translate into the artist’s tattoo practice, which also revolves around organic themes. Some tattoos are fierce and menacing, while others lean into the adorable, such as her pet portraits. Either way, in her careful treatment of animals and her command over texture, it’s clear that Billi maintains a deep reverence for the world around her—and the creatures that inhabit it.

“I love to hear the interpretations of those who observe my work,” Billi has said. “Each person is reflected in them in a different way and manages to connect with an essential truth that resounds within them.”

To learn more about the artist, explore Martina Billi’s Instagram page.

For years, Martina Billi has reimagined wood as a canvas, creating meticulous yet fantastical portraits of the natural world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

These artworks, which often assume a monumental scale, explore humanity’s fraught relationship with nature and, in particular, animals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

Aside from wood, Billi also enjoys creating artwork on people’s bodies as a tattoo artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @_lazotattoo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina Billi (@martinabilli_)

Martina Billi: Instagram

Related Articles:

Ornate Wallpapers Frame Bird Portraits Exploring Domesticity and Desire [Interview]

Exquisite Wooden Sculptures Move Like Real-Life Computer Glitches

Kinetic Artist and Domino Expert Build a “City” With 240,000 Wooden Planks

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Currently based in Queens, Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College. She subsequently worked at art galleries and book publishers, including Phaidon, one of the world's oldest publishers of the creative arts. She has since transitioned into a career as a full-time writer, with a special focus on artist, gallery, and exhibition profiles. She has written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, going on marathon walks across New York, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Captures Rich History of Europe’s Ornate Architecture in Meticulous Drawings
Father-Daughter Artist Duo Creates Stunning Photorealistic Charcoal Animal Portraits
Artist Creates His Own Renaissance Sculpture-Inspired Drawings Made of Millions of Dots
In Denmark, You Can Now Discover a Secret Treasure Trove of Basquiat’s Head Drawings
Expressive Cat Drawings Capture Feline Personalities in Just a Few Gestural Lines
Artist Spends Years Creating Elaborate Cityscapes in Ink

More on My Modern Met

3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills
Chess-Inspired Drawings Fuse Fragmentation and Contrast Into a New Way of Storytelling
Artist Explores Mental Health Through Years of Futuristic Cityscape Drawings
Traces of the Centuries-Long Relationship Between Drawing and Printmaking at the Getty Museum
Hyperrealistic Artist Reveals the Drawing He Almost Gave up on and What It Taught Him [Interview]
Artist’s Remarkable Patience Brings Stunning Stippling Art to Life With Millions of Dots

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.