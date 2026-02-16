Artist Explores Inner Peace Through Earthy Paintings of Animals in Bloom

Across his artistic career, Marcel van Luit has leaned heavily upon vivid color palettes, producing everything from bold paintings to immersive digital collages. Recently, though, the artist decided to try something new. He began exploring more minimalist compositions, gravitating instead toward earthy tones and muted, naturalistic imagery. Out of these experiments came his Fortune series.

Spanning an assortment of paintings, the series primarily revolves around animals whose silhouettes are overgrown with flowers. These organic forms are complemented by van Luit’s sleek, fluid brushstrokes and his newfound preference for beiges, taupes, and soft browns. Caelon, for instance, depicts a lion in profile, its mane budding with plant life. Willow, on the other hand, showcases a plush-like mouse plastered with petals.

Notably, the “Willow” character reemerges several times throughout the Fortune series, always appearing without a nose and eyes. For van Luit, this faceless, almost anonymous quality is purposeful: Willow is turned inward, unfazed by the outside world and its judgment. He has, as van Luit suggests, abandoned the need for approval and has found self-acceptance.

“In life, we often look for happiness in places outside ourselves. We chase recognition, achievements, or material things hoping they will make us feel complete,” van Luit tells My Modern Met. “With the Fortune series, I wanted to show the opposite. Real happiness is found within, in the quiet moments where you feel connected to who you truly are.”

In December 2025, van Luit displayed his Fortune paintings at the SCOPE Art Show during Miami Art Week. There, his work joined more than 100 international exhibitors from 18 countries, each of which offered an indelible glimpse into contemporary art and the creatives at its forefront. Part of van Luit’s presentation were canvases featuring Willow, as well as Caelon and Ziva. Like Caelon, Ziva is a study of harmony, resilience, and growth, portraying a lion in profile and studded with blooming flowers. At SCOPE, Caelon and Ziva faced one another, as if discussing and reflecting upon their own inner journeys.

“The Fortune characters reflect the idea that strength and softness can exist together,” van Luit explains. “They are made of layers, just like we are, and each layer tells a story about growth, trust, and the beauty of being fully present.”

To learn more about the artist and the Fortune series, visit Marcel van Luit’s website.

Marcel van Luit: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marcel van Luit.