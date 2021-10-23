Home / Architecture

Architects Design a Conceptual Zero-Energy, Zero-Waste Eco-Resort in the Philippines

By Samantha Pires on October 23, 2021
Aerial View of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Have you ever heard of the term arcology? Developed by Italian architect Paolo Soleri, it defines an increasingly popular design idea: architecture and ecology are combined into one integrated design. Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesNautilus Eco-Resort perfectly describes the possibilities of this environmental design idea.

“In a world that is shrinking, the Nautilus Eco-Resort project wants to extend the field of action of a triple-zero eco-tourism: zero-emission, zero-waste, zero poverty,” explains architect Vincent Callebaut. “Discover the world without distorting it. Revitalize ecosystems instead of impoverishing and polluting them. Actively participate in the restoration of cultural heritage.”

This unique eco-tourism development is made up of a few design elements that mimic natural processes and forms, roughly following the gesture of the golden ratio. Small towers are placed in three branches with views looking out towards the landscape and turned to best access sunlight throughout the day. Pavilions representing petals and corals adorn the in-between areas and provide a dedicated space for scientists to work with marine life to improve biodiversity. At the center of the lagoon, an origami mountain contains laboratories and swimming areas in the hope to encourage tourists and scientists to interact.

Aerial View of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Massive green shells act as small hotels with exhibitions focused on the local climate and environmental issues. The concept is especially relevant to the Philippines because it faces many environmental challenges relating to over-fishing, erratic weather, and more of the climate-related developments facing similar parts of the world. According to the architects, this project imagines how designers respond to these problems and is “resolutely committed to the concept of environmental resistance, militating for a new social system that is concerned about human and planetary health.”

If you are interested in radical ideas about arcology and other ways architects can adapt to our changing planet, Vincent Callebaut Architectures has plenty of projects that will keep you inspired. Be sure to check out our coverage of their past projects, including a VR experience called Pollinator Park, the beautiful Rainbow Tree (also designed for the Philippines), and this twisting tower for Taipei.

The Nautilus Eco-Resort s is a zero-waste, zero-energy eco-resort concept designed for the Philippines.

Modules in the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesClose-up of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesAerial View of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesAerial View of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesDetails of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesInterior of the Nautilus Eco-Resort by Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Vincent Callebaut Architectures: Website | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vincent Callebaut Architectures.

Related Articles:

Architects Design a Senegalese Hotel Resort Built Around the Local Baobab Trees

Sustainable Skyscraper Absorbs Carbon Dioxide

Twisting Towers Named Winning Design to Build Australia's Tallest Building

Architect Designs Residential Vertical Forest to Balance Nature and Urban Life in Tokyo

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architect Attached a Giant Skateboard Ramp to a House That Doubles as a Deck
Interactive Climate Center Invites Residents To Enjoy View of the Water From Its Unique Façade
Sprawling Rainforest With Giant Parrots Line a Fantastic Façade in London
Boomerang-Shaped Research Center Offers Visitors Dramatic Views of the Arctic Landscape
Architect Dorte Mandrup on Irreplaceable Places and Designing With Landscape [Podcast]
Learn About La Madeleine, the Iconic Parisian Church Dedicated to Mary Magdalene

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Observation Tower Inspired by a Strand of DNA Gives New Perspective To Flat Marshland
Historic 1930s Sea Pool Is Getting a Dramatic Redesign Resembling a Topographic Map
Notre Dame Will Reopen in 2024 Before the Summer Olympics in Paris
Futuristic Bridge Connecting Olympic Museum Is Inspired by the Movement of Athletes
Transit Hub Designed With Dramatic Sweeping Roof To Shape Flow of Travelers and City Life
5 Classical Buildings That Chronicle the Wonder of Ancient Greek Architecture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.