Home / History

Listen to the Music Made With the Neanderthal Flute, the Oldest Instrument in the World

By Regina Sienra on July 20, 2025
Divje Babe Neanderthal Flute

Photo: Petar Milošević via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In the late 1990s, a major discovery divided archaeologists. A team of researchers, led by archaeologist Ivan Turk, found a unique artifact in a Neanderthal (Homo neanderthalensis) campsite in Slovenia. It appeared to be a flute, made from the femur of a cave bear cub. The academics from the Institute of Archaeology of the Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts named it the Divje Babe flute after the archeological site where it was found. Dating it back to at least 43,000 years ago, it became the oldest musical instrument in the world.

Since there are no other examples of Neanderthal musical instruments, the finding was met with skepticism. More so, scientists believed the holes in the tube to be the result of hyenas or other scavenging creatures gnawing at the bone and piercing it. However, Turk continuously dispelled the claims, and today, the flute is one of the highlights of the National Museum of Slovenia in Ljubljana.

In a 1997 essay, musicologist Bob Fink pointed out that the flute had major implications regarding the evolution of musical scales. Fink also assessed that the line-up of the holes confirmed that it was indeed a flute, and the holes matched four notes of a diatonic scale—do, re, mi, fa. The distance between the openings is related to a whole tone and a half-tone somewhere within a scale. “These three notes on the Neanderthal bone flute are inescapably diatonic and will sound like a near-perfect fit within ANY kind of standard diatonic scale, modern or antique,” states Fink. “We simply cannot conceive of it being otherwise, unless we deny it is a flute at all.”

In 2011, Ljuben Dimkaroski, a trumpet player for the Ljubljana Opera Orchestra, was looking for a definitive, practical answer and got his hands on a clay replica of the flute. After some thinking on how to play it, the trumpet player found a way, as it was not comparable to modern wind instruments. The results were documented in a short film by Sašo Niskač, where Dimkaroski plays a selection of Slovenian traditional songs as well as Beethoven's “Ode to Joy, and Maurice Ravel's “Bolero, Maurice Ravel. The musician also included free improvisation and mimicked animal sounds.

“Together with some other findings from Divje babe I, the Mousterian musical instrument offers a unique insight into the Neanderthals’ symbolic behaviour and their cognitive abilities,” write Turk and Dimkaroski in a study—challenging the notions of the Neanderthal may have achieved before their extinction.

You can listen to Dimkaroski's musical explorations with the Neanderthal flute below.

Listen to musician Ljuben Dimkaroski play a replica of the 43,000-year-old Neanderthal flute, considered the oldest instrument in the world.

Sources: Neanderthal Bone Flute Music; Neanderthal Flute: Oldest Musical Instrument’s 4 Notes Matches 4 of Do, Re, MI Scale; The Mousterian Musical Instrument from the Divje babe I cave (Slovenia): Arguments on the Material Evidence for Neanderthal Musical Behaviour; Hear the World’s Oldest Instrument, the “Neanderthal Flute,” Dating Back Over 43,000 Years

Related Articles:

12,000-Year-Old Bird Bone Flutes Mimic Ancient Bird Song

Lizzo Played a 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute During a Concert, Revealing the Sounds of History

World’s Oldest Song Is 3,400 Years Old and You Can Listen to It Today

Newly Discovered Pompeii Frescoes Reveal a Different—Wild—Side of Ancient Roman Women

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Recreate the Elusive Egyptian Blue, the World’s Oldest Synthetic Pigment
Obscure Code of Ethics From the Late 19th Century Still Has Relevancy Today
Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage
Musical Instrument Museum Highlights the Shared Experience of Making Music Across the World
Hear What the World’s Oldest Song From Over 3,400 Years Sounds Like
Discover 4,000-Year-Old Recipes in the Oldest-Known Cookbook From Ancient Babylonia

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Poster Celebrates Oasis During Their Much-Anticipated Reunion Tour
Peru Unveils Details About a Recently Unearthed Archeological Site From 3,800 Years Ago
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy
1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley
Lewis Capaldi Partners With Betterhelp To Donate 734,000 Hours of Free Therapy
New Discovery of 3,000-Year-Old Babylonian Text Sheds Light on Women’s Roles in Ancient Society

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.