Olivia Rodrigo Teams up With LEGO To Unveil Five New Sets Inspired by Her Music

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has made a name for herself with her heartfelt compositions, which feature compelling narratives and musical motifs that show a wisdom beyond her years. Just weeks after the release of her critically acclaimed third album, You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, LEGO has announced a collection of five sets that celebrate Rodrigo’s music and its surrounding imagery.

The sets feature a brick-built vinyl record display inspired by her greatest hits; a flower bouquet from the LEGO Botanicals series with nods to her Filipino heritage and her discography; a miniature version of the moon set piece from her Guts Tour, which made her float above the crowd; a secret storage packed with details, like her iconic megaphone and a lyric notebook; and a split acoustic-and-electric guitar. The collection is tied together with the purple aesthetic featured in her first two studio albums.

Each set comes with one of five minifigures donning some of the singer’s most iconic outfits, which includes the Good 4 U music video cheerleader costume or the white dress she wore when performing at Glastonbury 2025. LEGO also shares that Rodrigo played an active role in the design process, helping to refine each element throughout.

“I’ve always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the LEGO team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting,” Rodrigo says. “There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets—little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me.”

Whether you are a fan or know someone who is, these sets offer a new way to engage with Rodrigo’s music. The Olivia Rodrigo LEGO set collection will be released on August 1, but fans can already pre-order the flower bouquet on the LEGO website. The singer also recently announced the Daisy Chain Fields festival, with all proceeds going to charity.

LEGO has announced a collection of five sets that celebrate the music of Olivia Rodrigo and its surrounding imagery.

“There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets—little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me,” the singer says.

The five sets feature a miniature version of the moon set piece from her Guts Tour and a flower bouquet from the LEGO Botanicals series.

Each set also comes with one of five minifigures donning some of the singer’s most iconic outfits.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo: Website | Instagram

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