My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Creative Products / Toys

Olivia Rodrigo Teams up With LEGO To Unveil Five New Sets Inspired by Her Music

By Regina Sienra on July 10, 2026

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has made a name for herself with her heartfelt compositions, which feature compelling narratives and musical motifs that show a wisdom beyond her years. Just weeks after the release of her critically acclaimed third album, You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, LEGO has announced a collection of five sets that celebrate Rodrigo’s music and its surrounding imagery.

The sets feature a brick-built vinyl record display inspired by her greatest hits; a flower bouquet from the LEGO Botanicals series with nods to her Filipino heritage and her discography; a miniature version of the moon set piece from her Guts Tour, which made her float above the crowd; a secret storage packed with details, like her iconic megaphone and a lyric notebook; and a split acoustic-and-electric guitar. The collection is tied together with the purple aesthetic featured in her first two studio albums.

Each set comes with one of five minifigures donning some of the singer’s most iconic outfits, which includes the Good 4 U music video cheerleader costume or the white dress she wore when performing at Glastonbury 2025. LEGO also shares that Rodrigo played an active role in the design process, helping to refine each element throughout.

“I’ve always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the LEGO team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting,” Rodrigo says. “There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets—little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me.”

Whether you are a fan or know someone who is, these sets offer a new way to engage with Rodrigo’s music. The Olivia Rodrigo LEGO set collection will be released on August 1, but fans can already pre-order the flower bouquet on the LEGO website. The singer also recently announced the Daisy Chain Fields festival, with all proceeds going to charity.

LEGO has announced a collection of five sets that celebrate the music of Olivia Rodrigo and its surrounding imagery.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

“There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets—little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me,” the singer says.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

The five sets feature a miniature version of the moon set piece from her Guts Tour and a flower bouquet from the LEGO Botanicals series.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

Each set also comes with one of five minifigures donning some of the singer’s most iconic outfits.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Collaboration

LEGO: Website | Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Proceeds Going to Charity

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy

LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever

LEGO Set Reimagines Monet’s Iconic Landscapes Through Nearly 3,200 Pieces

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Unveils Set for First-Ever Fully Functional Arcade Pinball Machine
Electric Forest 2026 Brings Enchanting Installations and Vibrant Sounds to Michigan Woods
Once-Forgotten Music Notebook by Mozart Was Discovered in Paris After 230 Years
Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Proceeds Going to Charity
RIP Clive Davis: Legendary Producer Who Changed Music Forever Dies at 94
LEGO Officially Announces a 12,000-Piece Sagrada Família Set, Its Largest Ever

More on My Modern Met

French Trio Reimagines Daft Punk’s Music as Medieval Bardcore
3 Ibiza Nightclubs Have Been Transformed Into Contemporary Art Galleries Until October
Elements Music & Arts Festival Transforms Pennsylvania Forest Into Immersive World of Electronic Music
Shakira, BTS, and Madonna Will Headline the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show
EDC 2026: Half a Million People Celebrate Music, Art, and Community Under One Electric Sky
Hotel EDC Review: Elevating EDC Into a Fully Immersive Festival Experience

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.