World’s Oldest Song Is 3,400 Years Old and You Can Listen to It Today

By Livia Pereira on May 24, 2025
What if the oldest song in the world wasn’t just a myth, but something you could listen to today? The “Hurrian Hymn No. 6” is the world’s oldest recorded playable song and is believed to be around 3,400 years old. Unearthed in the ancient Syrian port city of Ugarit (now Ras Shamra) in the 1950s, the song reminds us that even millennia ago, music was already a vessel for human expression and spiritual connection.

A hymn glorifying Lipit-Ishtar of the First Dynasty of Isin is believed to predate the “Hurrian Hymn No. 6″ by 600 years. It's impossible to play today, however, because it “contains little more than tuning instructions for the lyre.” In contrast, the tablet containing “Hurrian Hymn No. 6” features cuneiform writing in Hurrian and Akkadian and instructions for musicians’ finger placement on the lyre. Four other tablets similar in nature were also recovered from the Ugarit region, but none of them were legible enough to attempt a musical reconstruction in the same way as the “Hurrian Hymn No. 6.”

Dr. Anne Kilmer, emeritus professor of Assyriology at the University of California, researched the tablet for 15 years and eventually transcribed it into modern musical notation in 1972. The song appeals to the promotion of fertility and references making libations and offerings to Nikkal, the moon goddess. While the tablet contains a certain level of instruction for finger placement, it does not go into the complexities of the song, such as how long notes should be held for or even how the lyre should be tuned.

As a result, modern arrangers have a certain degree of creative freedom when they attempt to play “Hurrian Hymn No. 6.” An interpretation from 1998 by archaeomusicologist Richard Dumbrill incorporates a vocalist to convey the appeal to fertility imbued in the song, while another by Syrian-American composer Malek Jandali is played entirely on the piano.

Some interpretations of “Hurrian Hymn No. 6” aim for historical accuracy, like the version recorded by Michael Levy, a “new ancestral” composer. Levy plays the song on a replica of an ancient lyre, in a bid to “open a portal to a time that has been all but forgotten.”

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Steve Onotera, also called the “Samurai Guitarist,” puts the song through a variety of contemporary genres like synthwave, lo-fi hip hop, and even reggae dub before settling on a clean and classic electric guitar solo. The “Hurrian Hymn No. 6” may be ancient, but its resonance in the present proves that music’s power to connect us endures beyond time.

