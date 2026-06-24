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Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Proceeds Going to Charity

By Regina Sienra on June 24, 2026
Olivia Rodrigo performing live

Photo: thenews2.com/Depositphotos

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women music festival set to launch in Southern California. The lineup features world-famous pop stars like Rodrigo herself and Chappell Roan, as well as 90s rock legends like The Breeders, Bikini Kill, and Garbage, and innovative performers like Mitski, Santigold, and Not For Radio. On top of the incredible music acts, all the net proceeds from the festival will be donated to nonprofits that advocate for women and girls.

“Daisy Chain Fields is a music festival founded on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change,” reads the mission statement penned by Rodrigo. “The festival celebrates the voices, artistry, and contributions of women in music, fostering an inclusive environment in which all are welcome. It’s a place where inspiration and curiosity lead to knowledge, strength, and action.”

The festival is Rodrigo’s tribute to Lilith Fair, a grassroots touring festival that challenged the music industry’s notions about female musicians. Led by Sarah McLachlan, Lilith Fair booked an all-female lineup, becoming a turning point in music history. “Lilith Fair was a huge inspiration in me starting this festival, Daisy Chain Fields,” Rodrigo told Good Morning America. Bringing it full circle, McLachlan has been announced as a special guest, alongside Karen O and Stevie Nicks.

“All of the incredible artists who are on the bill are doing it for free for charity, which is just a real testament to their hearts, as well as their talent,” the “Driver’s License” singer added. Among the non-profit organizations that will be benefited are Baby2Baby, Planned Parenthood, the National Women’s Law Center, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that,” Rodrigo said on Instagram. Daisy Chain Fields will be taking place at Great Park in Irvine, California on August 29. Tickets are on sale via Front Gate Tickets. To stay up to date, follow Daisy Chain Fields on Instagram.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women music festival in Southern California.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por livies hq (@livieshq)

The lineup features world-famous pop stars like Rodrigo herself and Chappell Roan, as well as 90s rock legends like The Breeders, Bikini Kill, and Garbage.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

All net proceeds from the festival will be donated to nonprofits that advocate for women and girls.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo: Website | Instagram
Daisy Chain Fields: Website | Instagram

Sources: Olivia Rodrigo says Lilith Fair inspired new Daisy Chain Fields festival

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Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy

Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through a Hole on Stage Mid-Show and Recovers Gracefully

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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