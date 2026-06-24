Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Proceeds Going to Charity

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women music festival set to launch in Southern California. The lineup features world-famous pop stars like Rodrigo herself and Chappell Roan, as well as 90s rock legends like The Breeders, Bikini Kill, and Garbage, and innovative performers like Mitski, Santigold, and Not For Radio. On top of the incredible music acts, all the net proceeds from the festival will be donated to nonprofits that advocate for women and girls.

“Daisy Chain Fields is a music festival founded on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change,” reads the mission statement penned by Rodrigo. “The festival celebrates the voices, artistry, and contributions of women in music, fostering an inclusive environment in which all are welcome. It’s a place where inspiration and curiosity lead to knowledge, strength, and action.”

The festival is Rodrigo’s tribute to Lilith Fair, a grassroots touring festival that challenged the music industry’s notions about female musicians. Led by Sarah McLachlan, Lilith Fair booked an all-female lineup, becoming a turning point in music history. “Lilith Fair was a huge inspiration in me starting this festival, Daisy Chain Fields,” Rodrigo told Good Morning America. Bringing it full circle, McLachlan has been announced as a special guest, alongside Karen O and Stevie Nicks.

“All of the incredible artists who are on the bill are doing it for free for charity, which is just a real testament to their hearts, as well as their talent,” the “Driver’s License” singer added. Among the non-profit organizations that will be benefited are Baby2Baby, Planned Parenthood, the National Women’s Law Center, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that,” Rodrigo said on Instagram. Daisy Chain Fields will be taking place at Great Park in Irvine, California on August 29. Tickets are on sale via Front Gate Tickets. To stay up to date, follow Daisy Chain Fields on Instagram.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women music festival in Southern California.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por livies hq (@livieshq)

The lineup features world-famous pop stars like Rodrigo herself and Chappell Roan, as well as 90s rock legends like The Breeders, Bikini Kill, and Garbage.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

All net proceeds from the festival will be donated to nonprofits that advocate for women and girls.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo: Website | Instagram

Daisy Chain Fields: Website | Instagram

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