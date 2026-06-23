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RIP Clive Davis: Legendary Producer Who Changed Music Forever Dies at 94

By Regina Sienra on June 23, 2026
Clive Davis

Photo: U.S. Department of State via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Clive Davis, the legendary music producer who signed and boosted names like Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Janis Joplin, and Alicia Keys, shaping pop culture and entertainment over his six-decade career, has died at age 94. His passing was confirmed by his family, who released a statement on social media.

“To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives,” Davis’ family wrote. “He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations…Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness.”

A graduate from Harvard Law School, Davis had no music inclination when he took a job in the legal department at Columbia Records in 1960. After becoming the label’s top lawyer, he was named president of Columbia in 1967. During his time, he took the label from an imprint for mid-tier pop acts to a rock powerhouse, signing figures like Joplin, Carlos Santana, and Pink Floyd.

“I didn’t necessarily have an ear, but I think I developed one,” he said about his knack for talent.”Whether there was a natural ear that was triggered, I don’t know the answer to that. But when you see a Joplin or a Springsteen, you know.” After eight years, his time at Columbia came to an end when he was found to be misappropriating funds from the company for personal use.

Pivoting from this episode, he founded Arista Records. As he continued his streak, signing performers like Patti Smith and Barry Manilow, his greatest feat was the work behind the launch of a young unknown singer named Whitney Houston. Her debut album sold 25 million copies around the world and made Houston a household name. Davis is even credited with the 40-second a capella portion of Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You,” which leads into its iconic, explosive chorus.

At the turn of the millennium, Davis left Arista to create J Records, from which he oversaw the debut of Alicia Keys with her album Songs in A Minor. The producer went on to take top executive roles at BMG and Sony Music Entertainment, holding the role of chief creative officer until his death.

Despite his advanced age, Davis remained an influential figure in the music industry. Every year, he threw a pre-Grammy party where massive and rising stars would showcase their talents, becoming a hot ticket ahead of the gala. In 2026, the reverie featured performances by Olivia Dean, Laufey, Jelly Roll, and the singing voices from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

“Music is a necessary ingredient in people’s lives,” Davis told The Talks. “No matter what revolution is occurring in technology, it has to understand that music will not be obsoleted. People need music, and they’ve needed it for many years in many different ways; whether you go back to church traditions or other traditions in life. It’s a very, very natural basic ingredient that’s essential to the full enjoyment of life.”

Musicians whose careers were kickstarted by the producer shared their grief over his passing and how the legendary figure changed their lives. “This is thanking Clive Davis for transforming music, and on a very personal note, for believing in me, shepherding my efforts and a half century of his love and support,” wrote Patti Smith on Instagram.

Springsteen also honored his long time pal. “Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis,” The Boss said on Instagram. “At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love.”

Clive Davis, the legendary music producer who signed and boosted names like Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Janis Joplin, and Alicia Keys, has died at age 94.

Clive Davis

Photo: Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sources: Clive Davis, music mogul behind Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen, dies aged 94; Clive Davis, Grammy-Winning Record Producer and Music Executive, Dies at 94

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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