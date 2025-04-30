Home / Crafts / Woodworking

What Is Kumiko? Discover How Japan’s Traditional Woodworking Technique Continues To Thrive Today

By Emma Taggart on April 30, 2025

Japan is renowned for its rich heritage of ancient crafts, from origami to kintsugi. However, several contemporary woodworkers are bringing attention to a lesser-known woodworking tradition called kumiko. One of those artists is Washington, D.C.-based David Gootnick, who creates kumiko-inspired decorative panels that celebrate the beauty of the age-old art form.

Originating during Japan’s Asuka period (538 to 710 CE), kumiko is most commonly found on ornamental shoji screens and decorative features of traditional Japanese homes. The intricate, geometric patterns are made by precisely joining together thin wooden pieces without the use of nails, relying instead on careful hand-cutting, fitting, and delicate balancing to create seamless, interlocking designs.

A lifelong woodworker with experience in making guitars, Gootnick discovered kumiko around a decade ago while exploring Japanese architecture and became immediately drawn to it. While traditional kumiko typically features Japanese Cedar and Cypress, 70-year-old Gootnick works primarily with Alaskan Yellow Cedar, a closely related species native to North America. His pieces are incredibly detailed—some made up of hundreds, even over 1,000 tiny wooden parts—each one crafted with amazing precision, down to about 0.05 millimeters (just under 0.002 inches). He mills the wood into uniform strips, using a digital caliper to ensure precise thickness before cutting exact angles for the intricate lattice designs.

“My contemporary interpretations of kumiko are in the form of functional and decorative art,” says Gootnick on his website. “I have a deep respect for the medium and experience my process as an exercise in precision and patience. Through my work, I hope to create a vivid visual experience and to add my voice to this ancient art form.”

Gootnick’s work was recently featured as part of the 43rd annual Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, D.C.; however, he’s not the only artist that’s keeping the ancient art of kumiko alive. Michael Jury from Springfield, Virginia, builds handmade furniture inspired by Shaker and Danish designs, but often adds traditional kumiko patterns to his cabinets and tables as insets. Using basswood, he carefully chisels small pieces and assembles them into the asa-no-ha pattern, a classic design that looks like a hemp leaf.

Both Gootnick and Jury honor the rich tradition of kumiko, while infusing it with their own modern twists. These artists keep Japan’s timeless woodworking craft vibrant and inspiring for generations to come.

Learn how contemporary woodworkers are keeping the ancient Japanese art of kumiko alive.

Smithsonian Craft Show: Website | Facebook | Instagram
David Gootnick: Website
Michael Jury: Website

Source: See the Mesmerizing Interlocking Geometric Patterns Produced With This Ancient Japanese Woodworking Technique

Related Articles:

15+ Best Woodworking Art From Around the World

Free Software Lets You Easily Create Complex Japanese Wood Joinery

What Is Kokeshi? Discover the Historic Art of Japan’s Handmade Wooden Dolls

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters
Master Carver Recreates Godzilla Out of Wood in 25 Days
Colorful Wooden “Pixels” Converge To Create Enigmatic Face Masks
Watch a Japanese Artisan Transform a Block of Wood Into a Traditional Japanese Noh Mask
Retired Baseball Player is Now a Full-Time Artist Specializing in Wood and Resin Sculptures
Slices of Wood Etched With Whimsical Nature-Inspired Designs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woodworker Spends 100 Hours Carving a Crocodile Emerging from Wood Bar Top
Woodworkers Are Showing Off the Incredible Things They Build on the Woodworking Subreddit
Amazing Dad Builds Functional Mini Replica of $28M Rolls-Royce Car Out of Wood for His Son
Artist Makes Incredibly Detailed Wooden Models of Iconic and Vintage Cameras
Majestic Wooden Tables Handcrafted With Tiny Mountainscapes on Top
These Handmade Pieces of Wood Mountain Wall Art Will Bring the Great Outdoors Into Any Home

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.