Japan is renowned for its rich heritage of ancient crafts, from origami to kintsugi. However, several contemporary woodworkers are bringing attention to a lesser-known woodworking tradition called kumiko. One of those artists is Washington, D.C.-based David Gootnick, who creates kumiko-inspired decorative panels that celebrate the beauty of the age-old art form.

Originating during Japan’s Asuka period (538 to 710 CE), kumiko is most commonly found on ornamental shoji screens and decorative features of traditional Japanese homes. The intricate, geometric patterns are made by precisely joining together thin wooden pieces without the use of nails, relying instead on careful hand-cutting, fitting, and delicate balancing to create seamless, interlocking designs.

A lifelong woodworker with experience in making guitars, Gootnick discovered kumiko around a decade ago while exploring Japanese architecture and became immediately drawn to it. While traditional kumiko typically features Japanese Cedar and Cypress, 70-year-old Gootnick works primarily with Alaskan Yellow Cedar, a closely related species native to North America. His pieces are incredibly detailed—some made up of hundreds, even over 1,000 tiny wooden parts—each one crafted with amazing precision, down to about 0.05 millimeters (just under 0.002 inches). He mills the wood into uniform strips, using a digital caliper to ensure precise thickness before cutting exact angles for the intricate lattice designs.

“My contemporary interpretations of kumiko are in the form of functional and decorative art,” says Gootnick on his website. “I have a deep respect for the medium and experience my process as an exercise in precision and patience. Through my work, I hope to create a vivid visual experience and to add my voice to this ancient art form.”

Gootnick’s work was recently featured as part of the 43rd annual Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, D.C.; however, he’s not the only artist that’s keeping the ancient art of kumiko alive. Michael Jury from Springfield, Virginia, builds handmade furniture inspired by Shaker and Danish designs, but often adds traditional kumiko patterns to his cabinets and tables as insets. Using basswood, he carefully chisels small pieces and assembles them into the asa-no-ha pattern, a classic design that looks like a hemp leaf.

Both Gootnick and Jury honor the rich tradition of kumiko, while infusing it with their own modern twists. These artists keep Japan’s timeless woodworking craft vibrant and inspiring for generations to come.

