New Stamp Commemorates Ukrainian Soldiers Who Defied Russian Warship at Snake Island

The Ukrainian Postal Service—Ukrposhta—unveiled a new stamp design in defiance of the Russian invasion. Based on the famous events surrounding Snake Island—in which 13 Ukrainian soldiers were recorded standing up to a Russian warship—the stamp is called “Russian warship, go f*** yourself!” It depicts a lone Ukrainian guard rebelling against the Russian naval forces ordering their surrender.

Ukrposhta chose this design by Lviv-based artist Boris Groh through a public vote on Twitter. Groh spent three days drawing his submission despite the harrowing circumstances. He said he was inspired by the Snake Island soldiers' bravery, and wanted to capture the essence of that interaction. Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar announced Groh's winning design and the title via Twitter.

The Snake Island incident was reported on February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion. According to an audio recording from the event, the Russian warship said, “This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you'll be bombed.” The Ukrainian soldiers replied, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.” Afterward, it was believed that the guards were killed in the bombing, but new information suggests that they may still be alive. The combative phrase has since become a Ukrainian battle cry used to bolster morale.

You can purchase the stamp through Ukrposhta when it is available.

🇺🇦✌️#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/ByYAzw2tYq — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 12, 2022

💪🏻 Обіцяли народне голосування — нате вам: https://t.co/nCwzG1V4Nc Обираємо найкращу марку на тему «Русский военный корабль, иди на*уй». Тут ділимося лише трьома ескізами, а у Фейсбуці їх аж 20. Любуйтеся 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/jgQwCvTEs4 — Укрпошта (@ukrposhta) March 9, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Groh (@borisgroh)

Audio from Snake Island, Black Sea: Russians: This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed & unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you’ll be bombed. Ukrainians: Russian warship, go fuck yourself. They were all killed https://t.co/uNqh5b9L8C — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

New information suggests that all of the 13 Ukrainian soldiers could still be alive.

