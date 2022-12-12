Glow-in-the-Dark Pendants Capture the Radiant Beauty of the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights have long inspired creatives across many fields, from photographers to architects. However, it has also awakened the imagination of jewelry designers such as Osman Alkan, a Turkey-based architect, sculptor, and luthier whose Etsy store Moi and Zoe offers magnificent pendants that showcase the intense colors of the auroras. The artisan’s pieces even glow in the dark, just like the phenomenon that illuminates the night sky.

The Northern Lights necklaces rely on different materials to bring the mountainous landscapes they enclose to life, such as resin, burl wood, and opal. This expands the creative possibilities of the pendants, which range from snowed-in peaks to expansive valleys. These aurora accessories are complemented with either a silver chain or a suede necklace. Allan explains: “The aurora pendant was hand shaped and finished with fine sanding, polishing, and buffing to a perfect high gloss top and frosted satin on all other sides.”

Although they are quite a sight when they glow in the dark, these Northern Light pendants are equally beautiful during the day. Boasting a turquoise or blue glow, they are sure to make a statement and take your whole outfit—especially those with a boho edge to them—to the next level.

Moi and Zoe: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Moi and Zoe.

