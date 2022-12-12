Home / Design / Jewelry

Glow-in-the-Dark Pendants Capture the Radiant Beauty of the Northern Lights

By Regina Sienra on December 12, 2022
Northern Lights Necklace Pendant by Moi and Zoe

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The Northern Lights have long inspired creatives across many fields, from photographers to architects. However, it has also awakened the imagination of jewelry designers such as Osman Alkan, a Turkey-based architect, sculptor, and luthier whose Etsy store Moi and Zoe offers magnificent pendants that showcase the intense colors of the auroras. The artisan’s pieces even glow in the dark, just like the phenomenon that illuminates the night sky.

The Northern Lights necklaces rely on different materials to bring the mountainous  landscapes they enclose to life, such as resin, burl wood, and opal. This expands the creative possibilities of the pendants, which range from snowed-in peaks to expansive valleys. These aurora accessories are complemented with either a silver chain or a suede necklace. Allan explains: “The aurora pendant was hand shaped and finished with fine sanding, polishing, and buffing to a perfect high gloss top and frosted satin on all other sides.”

Although they are quite a sight when they glow in the dark, these Northern Light pendants are equally beautiful during the day. Boasting a turquoise or blue glow, they are sure to make a statement and take your whole outfit—especially those with a boho edge to them—to the next level.

Moi and Zoe, a Turkey-based Etsy store, offers magnificent pendants that showcase the intense colors of the Northern Lights.

These Aurora Borealis pendants also glow in the dark.

These necklaces rely on different materials to bring the mountainous  landscapes they enclose to life, such as resin, burl wood, and opal.

Although they are quite a sight when they glow in the dark, these Northern Light pendants are equally as beautiful during the day.

Moi and Zoe: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Moi and Zoe.

Related Articles:

Solar Storm Causes Neon-Pink Northern Lights To Fill the Sky

Iceland Hotel Room Phone Has a Button to Request a Wake-Up Call When the Northern Lights Are Visible

Swirling Resin Wall Hangings and Pendants Capture the Beauty of Crashing Waves

20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
Artisan Transforms Coins Into Unique Rings That Keep Memories Alive
36 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel
Artist Designs Chandeliers for Your Ears That Actually Light Up
Hours Are Out of Order on This Watch But the Hour Hand Is Designed to Always Point at the Right Time
Brilliant Book Bracelet Includes 1,400 Drawings by Rembrandt

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

21 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine
Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era
Wear a Piece of Outer Space Around Your Neck With These Meteorite Necklaces
Beaded Snake Jewelry Looks Like Real Reptiles Wrapped Around Your Body
20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear
27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.