Enjoy the Northern Lights From Bed When You Stay In These Glass Cabins in Iceland

Is seeing the Northern Lights on your bucket list? If so, these beautiful glass cottages are the perfect place to make your dream a reality. Located in a lava desert in the Icelandic town of Hella, the homes allow for clear views of the sky from the comfort of the great indoors. And for guests who want to experience the lights from outside, they can still stay warm in a hot tub located on the property. Both glass cottages—nicknamed Grænn and Blár— are available for short-term rental through Airbnb.

The names of the cottages are informed by the qualities of the landscape. Blár is Icelandic for blue and is influenced by the colors of the lagoons, glaciers, and ice caves. Grænn is Icelandic for green, with an aesthetic inspired by the moss and the iconic green hues of the aurora borealis. Both feature similar designs but are located 200 meters apart and separated by hills to ensure the privacy of each party.

Beyond the immediate attraction of seeing the Northern Lights from a beautiful home, the stay is an opportunity to reflect in a secluded winter wonderland near glacier hiking and other outdoor activities. The properties offer beautiful views of Icelandic volcanos and mountain ranges to take in before the lights come out at night.

While resting inside, guests will enjoy a full kitchen stocked with hand-selected dishware and supplies for cooking at home. Even showering from the cottage is a unique experience where floor-to-ceiling glass allows you to stay connected to the landscape. A queen-size bed is fitted with organic cotton linen. All throughout the cottage, guests will find unique furniture and décor made by Icelandic craftsmen and artists from local materials like driftwood, lava sand, and branches.

Ready to book your stay? Visit the listing for glass cottages Blár and Grænn to find available dates and start planning your trips. You can also learn more about Glass Cottages Iceland on their website.

Want to experience the Northern Lights from a tranquil glass cottage?

Two glass cottages—nicknamed Grænn and Blár— are available for short-term rental through Airbnb.

Each contemporary cabin is floor-to-ceiling glass and is secluded among a lava desert in the Icelandic town of Hella.

The accommodations even include an outdoor hot tub.

It all makes for a perfect aurora borealis viewing.

Glass Cottages: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature by Glass Cottages Iceland.

Related Articles: